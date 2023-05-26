Brayden Grumbles with the McLain High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps salutes a flag Friday during the raising of the Avenue of Flags at Floral Haven Cemetery. JROTC cadets from local schools raised 4,325 donated veteran casket flags for the annual Memorial Day event. Weekend activities at the cemetery at 6500 S. 129th East Ave. kick off with a program at 10 a.m. Saturday. The annual reading of the honor roll, which includes the names of all the veterans buried at Floral Haven during the past year, will occur over a speaker in the Veterans Field Carillon Tower. Times for the readings are 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.