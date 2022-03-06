Rain tonight in Tulsa area; mild this week but chance for snow Thursday night, Friday

Following showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night, mild conditions are expected in Tulsa through Thursday night, with much colder air and a chance of snow by then, forecasters said.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s on Monday, near 50 on Tuesday, and near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

"An arctic cold front will sweep across the region late Thursday and Thursday night, ushering in much colder temperatures. Warm and windy conditions ahead of the front will raise fire weather concerns south of I-40 during the day," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"The potential for wintry weather remains Thursday night into Friday with some travel impacts possible. The details will continue to be refined in the coming days."

Lows Thursday night are expected to be in the mid-20s, with highs Friday in the upper 30s, and low Friday night in the upper teens.

Saturday's high is expected to be near 50, forecasters said.

Tulsa officially received 0.01 inches of rain on Sunday as of 4:30 p.m., which is also the total for the month so far.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.

