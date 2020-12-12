Rain or shine, pandemic or otherwise, Christmas parade rolls on with a twist

From the archway entry at 7th Street to turning the corner at Williams Green, cars saw everything from a 60-foot-tall nutcracker to a platoon of characters posted up around the Batmobile, Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine and the Ghostbusters' Ectomobile.

Apart from the many smiles inside passing cars, a few families braved the cold to walk the sidewalks. Beth McKenna and Ethan Sherrill walked along Boston with Sherrill carrying Petra, 3, and Jedidiah, all of 9 months old.

McKenna said she loved getting the kids up close to the floats rather than seeing them in a fleeting moment as they passed. It meant the world to get Petra out and about for one of the first times since the pandemic began, she said.

"For her, she doesn't understand why we can't go certain places and see certain people," McKenna said. "Making sure you wash your hands, wear your mask; trying to have a 3-year-old understand, it's difficult but she's super smart. ... We just went and saw Elsa, and now we're out here so it's fun."

It's why Ross said the parade's reinvention had to happen, to have some form of normalcy for families conditioned to lining downtown's streets.