Rain or shine, pandemic or otherwise, Christmas parade rolls on with a twist

With snow looming in the forecast and a cold wind whipping down Boston Avenue, the Tulsa Christmas Parade took to its traditional route through the heart of downtown.
But for the first time, Santa Claus didn't roll through to close out the show. Instead, he and the Grinch waved goodbye from the corner at 3rd and Boston atop the sleigh, watching car loads of waving Tulsans roll by.
COVID-19 made the traditional parade impossible, with sidewalks packed with onlookers on a cold December afternoon. To limit crowds but keep the parade possible, organizers set up floats, stages and Santa himself along the street, letting hundreds of cars slow-roll through.
Paul Ross, vice president of American Waste Control, said parade director Jessica Gullo led the way in planning the drive-thru parade.
"She had this idea to line the historic route, Boston Avenue, one of the most beautiful streets in Tulsa, with the floats, the bands and the balloons," Ross said. "And then invite all of Green Country to essentially be the parade right down the center line.
"It's been a huge success. ... And the participants, the folks who have come out and braved the cold weather while everyone was in the comfort of their warm car ... I just couldn't be more pleased with the turnout."
A line of cars stretched down Boston Avenue and feeder streets before the parade began at noon. Ross said the plan called for different musical acts on each block not unlike musicians rolling by on floats.
From the archway entry at 7th Street to turning the corner at Williams Green, cars saw everything from a 60-foot-tall nutcracker to a platoon of characters posted up around the Batmobile, Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine and the Ghostbusters' Ectomobile.
Apart from the many smiles inside passing cars, a few families braved the cold to walk the sidewalks. Beth McKenna and Ethan Sherrill walked along Boston with Sherrill carrying Petra, 3, and Jedidiah, all of 9 months old.
McKenna said she loved getting the kids up close to the floats rather than seeing them in a fleeting moment as they passed. It meant the world to get Petra out and about for one of the first times since the pandemic began, she said.
"For her, she doesn't understand why we can't go certain places and see certain people," McKenna said. "Making sure you wash your hands, wear your mask; trying to have a 3-year-old understand, it's difficult but she's super smart. ... We just went and saw Elsa, and now we're out here so it's fun."
It's why Ross said the parade's reinvention had to happen, to have some form of normalcy for families conditioned to lining downtown's streets.
"It was incredibly important to us as the presenting sponsor and the organizers to have the 94th Tulsa Christmas Parade," Ross said. "Despite pandemics, despite wars, despite economic challenges, we as a community come together and say Merry Christmas and everything's going to be OK."
