 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday morning
0 Comments

Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Rain chances Monday
Courtesy National Weather Service Tulsa

Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning as a warm front moves across the area, before cooler weather moves in Wednesday, forecasters said.

"A surface warm front will lift to the north across the area Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop along the boundary across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Monday night with increasing coverage towards sunrise Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The Tulsa area forecast is for a 50% chance of showers on Monday night, mainly after midnight with a low around 53 and east wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday's forecast is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, with mostly sunny skies and a a high near 70. Southwest wind is expected at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 53 and north winds 5 to 10 mph.

There is a 20%-30% chance of rain on New Year's Eve and New Year's day, forecasters said Sunday.

As of Sunday, Tulsa is more than 3 inches below normal for precipitation since Jan. 1 with 37.24 inches. The normal for the date is 40.62 inches.

The monthly precipitation total (1.44 inches as of Sunday) is also below the December normal of 2.09 inches for the date.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert