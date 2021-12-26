Rain likely Monday night into Tuesday morning

Rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning as a warm front moves across the area, before cooler weather moves in Wednesday, forecasters said.

"A surface warm front will lift to the north across the area Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop along the boundary across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Monday night with increasing coverage towards sunrise Tuesday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The Tulsa area forecast is for a 50% chance of showers on Monday night, mainly after midnight with a low around 53 and east wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday's forecast is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, with mostly sunny skies and a a high near 70. Southwest wind is expected at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 53 and north winds 5 to 10 mph.

There is a 20%-30% chance of rain on New Year's Eve and New Year's day, forecasters said Sunday.