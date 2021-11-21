Rain expected Wednesday night; chilly but partly sunny Thanksgiving, forecasters say

Rain is likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, followed by a fair but relatively chilly Thanksgiving Day in Tulsa, forecasters said.

"Moisture will increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the area Wednesday night. Scattered to numerous showers, along with a few thunderstorms, will accompany this front, with locally heavy rainfall amounts possible," forecasters said.

"Much colder weather will follow this front for Thanksgiving Day, with rain chances ending in the southern and eastern parts of (Oklahoma) by afternoon."

The Thanksgiving forecast for the Tulsa area is partly sunny skies with a high of 49 — about 10 degrees below normal for the date — and north winds of 10-20 mph.

Thursday's forecasted highs in other cities in the region include 50 in Oklahoma City, 58 with showers in Dallas, 56 with a chance of showers in Little Rock, 42 in Kansas City, 45 in Springfield, 45 with rain likely in St. Louis and 46 in Wichita.

Tulsa's highs are expected to be in the mid-50s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday with no chance of rain, forecasters said.

