Rain expected to continue throughout the week; holiday weekend looking dry

Locally heavy rain will be possible throughout the week, but the holiday weekend is looking dry, forecasters said.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical moisture continues to spread into the region," forecasters said.

"As we move into Thursday and Friday, the chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase some as a cold front moves into the area. There are now indications that the weekend could be mostly dry as a strong eastern U.S. upper level trough pushes the cold front to the south of the area."

Six to 7 inches of rain have fallen in parts of central and eastern Oklahoma since Saturday, with a continued chance of localized flooding with additional rain this week, forecasters said.

The Tulsa area has a 40% to 70% chance of rain every day through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s all week — lower than the normal of 91 degrees for this time of year for Tulsa — though humidity levels likely will remain high.