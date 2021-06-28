Rain expected to continue throughout the week; holiday weekend looking dry

Locally heavy rain will be possible throughout the week, but the holiday weekend is looking dry, forecasters said.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical moisture continues to spread into the region," forecasters said.
"As we move into Thursday and Friday, the chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase some as a cold front moves into the area. There are now indications that the weekend could be mostly dry as a strong eastern U.S. upper level trough pushes the cold front to the south of the area."
Six to 7 inches of rain have fallen in parts of central and eastern Oklahoma since Saturday, with a continued chance of localized flooding with additional rain this week, forecasters said.
The Tulsa area has a 40% to 70% chance of rain every day through Friday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s all week — lower than the normal of 91 degrees for this time of year for Tulsa — though humidity levels likely will remain high.
So far this month, Tulsa has recorded 5.73 inches of rain, according to the weather service — above June's average of 4.65 inches but well below the record of 14.85 inches for the month, set in 1904.
Since Jan. 1, Tulsa has received 21.05 inches of rain, slightly more than the average of 20.81 inches for the period. The city averages 40.96 inches of rain per year.
The Tulsa area forecast
Tuesday: Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70%.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Thursday: Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Area rainfall totals in inches from Saturday through 5:50 p.m. Monday:
Tulsa: 4.32
Bixby: 3.70
Bristow: 4.36
Chandler: 6.20
Inola: 4.15
Miami: 6.52
Oilton: 6.62
Perkins: 7.06
Skiatook: 5.24
Vinita: 6.65
Wynona: 4.83
Source: Oklahoma Mesonet
