Rain comes with cold front to bring temporary relief from heat

Update (8 a.m. Monday): A cold front is being tracked by National Weather Service Tulsa forecasters as showers and thunderstorms move quickly across the area.

Through 10 a.m., locally heavy downpours are likely with small hail and strong wind gusts possible, according to the updated forecast.

A strong cold front is expected to bring rain and lower high temperatures into the 70s and 80s early this week, forecasters said.

"Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along and north of the cold front," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"A few strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs on Monday ranging from the mid 70s north to the upper 80s south."

The front is expected to pass through the Tulsa area on Monday morning, with temperatures gradually falling into the mid-60s, forecasters said.

Tuesday's high will be 82, but temperatures will return to the mid-90s by Thursday, the weather service said.