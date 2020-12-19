Racial disparities in Oklahoma prison admissions led to Black people disproportionately exposed to COVID-19, advocacy group says

Particularly in the early spring and summer when little was known about how COVID-19 was transmitted, Black inmates made up 30% of prison admissions in June, a 50% increase from previous years, the report said.

What was described as “a disproportionate number” of people admitted to DOC custody specifically in June came from Tulsa County. The FDW.us analysis revealed that figure was 53.5% compared to 14% in a typical month.

Black residents make up 15% of Tulsa’s overall population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data, but they made up 38% of Tulsa’s inmate transfers to state prisons.

In response to inquiries about the admissions in question, the Department of Corrections confirmed that its facilities did accept a significant number of people from the Tulsa County jail in June, but did not detail specific inmate demographics.

Tulsa County Presiding District Judge Bill LaFortune explained that the Tulsa County Courthouse suspended most in-person operations during the months of March, April, May and June due to the growing coronavirus surge except for plea hearings so defendants wouldn’t have prolonged waits in jail before their cases were adjudicated.