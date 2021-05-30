What are some of the deadliest events in Oklahoma history?

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is not alone in Oklahoma history in the human toll it exacted. Below are 10 events that rank among the deadliest and most notorious in their respective categories. The list was limited to instances where the deaths occurred at the time of the event or within a few hours to a few days, and were a direct result of it.
To be clear: These types of events — whether natural disasters, accidents, terrorism, warfare or mass murder — are alike only in the tragedy they brought and the unimaginable losses they inflicted. Otherwise, they cannot truly be compared.
1863 Battle of Honey Springs
What would be the largest Civil War battle in then-Indian Territory occurred on July 17, 1863.
The result was a lopsided Union victory. Of the estimated 160 dead, only 20 were Union troops. The rest were all Confederate.
A total of around 9,000 troops were involved in the clash, with Native Americans making up a significant portion of each side. The Union force also contained African-American units.
The battleground, located near Checotah, is now a national historic landmark managed by the Oklahoma Historical Society.
1868 Battle of the Washita/Washita Massacre
On Nov. 27, 1868, a U.S. Cavalry force under command of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer carried out a surprise pre-dawn attack on an encampment of Cheyenne that was believed to include a war party.
The exact death toll from what ensued is not known. At least 21 soldiers were killed, with estimates of Cheyenne dead ranging from a few dozen to 150, and including Chief Black Kettle.
The event, named for the Washita River where it occurred, has remained controversial, in part because many women and children were killed, and also because of contentions that the Indians were peaceful and not among those attacking settlements.
The present-day Washita Battlefield National Historic Site near Cheyenne, Oklahoma, commemorates the event.
1947 Woodward tornado
Traveling more than 220 miles across three states, the tornado that struck Woodward on April 9, 1947, still ranks as the deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history, and one of the worst nationally.
The storm hit the city without warning at 8:42 p.m., leaving at least 107 people dead. The bodies of three children were never identified.
More than 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed, along with over 100 city blocks.
1905 Snyder tornado
On May 10, 1905, just three years after it was established, the town of Snyder in southwest Oklahoma Territory was hit by a devastating tornado.
The storm, part of a larger outbreak, arrived at around 8:45 p.m., and by the time it had passed, had destroyed much of the Kiowa County community’s north and west sides.
An estimated 97 were killed, among them Snyder Public Schools’ superintendent Charles Hibbard and his family.
It ranks as the second most deadly tornado in Oklahoma history.
1920 Peggs tornado
On May 2, 1920, a tornado hit the community of Peggs in Cherokee County at 8:35 p.m., killing almost a third of the town.
In addition to 71 dead, another 100 of its 250 inhabitants were injured.
Among the slain were 11 members of one family. Recovery efforts would discover 20 bodies in one demolished house alone.
1924 Babbs Switch fire
On Dec. 24, 1924, a fire started during a Christmas party at a one-room school house in the small southwest Oklahoma town of Babbs Switch.
Of the 36 people killed, more than half were children.
Many of the fatalities occurred because the building’s single door opened inward only, and it was quickly blocked by people trying to flee.
In response to the tragedy, the state of Oklahoma passed new fire safety requirements for schools.
1984 Tulsa Memorial Day flood
Over an 8-hour period from May 26 to 27, 1984, a flash flood dumped rain on the Tulsa-area in amounts of anywhere from 6 to 15 inches.
The result was the worst flood in the city’s history, with 14 people killed and nearly 300 injured.
More than 5,500 buildings were damaged or destroyed, including more than 20 schools. Additionally, some 7,000 vehicles were destroyed or severely damaged, and many roads and bridges were also destroyed or heavily damaged.
1985 Aerlex Corp. fireworks factory disaster
On June 24, 1985, the Aerlex Corp. fireworks factory at Hallett, between Terlton and Jennings, was leveled by a series of explosions.
Of the 26 people on site, 21 were killed.
The blasts, which sent a mushroom cloud a half-mile into the sky, could be heard in Tulsa, about 25 miles away.
Emergency responders would later find bodies as far away as 200 yards from the factory, where they’d been blown by the force of the explosions.
1986 Edmond Post Office Massacre
Just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 20, 1986, postal carrier Patrick Sherrill entered the downtown Edmond post office and began shooting his co-workers.
Over the next 15 minutes, he would kill 14 and wound six before killing himself.
It remains the deadliest workplace shooting in U.S. history.
1995 OKC bombing
The April 19, 1995, truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City killed 168 people, including 19 children.
More than 680 were injured.
Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who was captured within 90 minutes of the blast, would be convicted and executed. Terry Nichols, convicted as McVeigh’s accomplice, is serving multiple life sentences without possibility of parole.
It was the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history until the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Sources: National Weather Service, Oklahoma Historical Society, Tulsa World archives
