What are some of the deadliest events in Oklahoma history?

The exact death toll from what ensued is not known. At least 21 soldiers were killed, with estimates of Cheyenne dead ranging from a few dozen to 150, and including Chief Black Kettle.

The event, named for the Washita River where it occurred, has remained controversial, in part because many women and children were killed, and also because of contentions that the Indians were peaceful and not among those attacking settlements.

The present-day Washita Battlefield National Historic Site near Cheyenne, Oklahoma, commemorates the event.

1947 Woodward tornado

Traveling more than 220 miles across three states, the tornado that struck Woodward on April 9, 1947, still ranks as the deadliest tornado in Oklahoma history, and one of the worst nationally.

The storm hit the city without warning at 8:42 p.m., leaving at least 107 people dead. The bodies of three children were never identified.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed, along with over 100 city blocks.

1905 Snyder tornado

On May 10, 1905, just three years after it was established, the town of Snyder in southwest Oklahoma Territory was hit by a devastating tornado.