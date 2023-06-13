Out of all the cities where Robin Rue Simmons has traveled, she believes the case for reparations is most obvious and overdue in Tulsa.
Simmons, executive director and founder of FirstRepair and a former Evanston, Illinois, alderman, travels the country informing and supporting communities on reparations.
In 2019, Simmons successfully led her hometown’s effort to establish a reparations program starting with housing grants for victims of redlining and other discriminatory housing practices.
Simmons joined members of the Tulsa community at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Tuesday evening for Beyond Apology’s final community engagement meeting discussing possible reparations for those affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Beyond Apology: A Collective Action Toward Repair for the Tulsa Race Massacre,” is a nine- to 12-month process aimed at examining what the city can do in terms of reparations or repair for those affected by the massacre and the following decades of systemic barriers and discrimination.
The massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, displaced thousands of Black residents in the historic Greenwood District — home to Black Wall Street — and left 35 blocks of the neighborhood in ashes. There have been 37 confirmed deaths from the violence, but the actual number of deaths is widely believed to be much higher, as comprehensive records were not kept.
“The race massacre stripped away wealth and hope in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Simmons told the Tulsa World. “Black Wall Street was a model Black community of overcoming, wealth creation and generational wealth. And that was stripped. Not just stolen but murdered.”
The community conversations, which started in April, came about two years after Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council unanimously approved a resolution apologizing for the city’s role in the violence.
The nonbinding document included a commitment by the city councilors and mayor to make “tangible amends” and establish a process led by the community to evaluate “recommendations for reconciliation” made by the 1921 Race Riot Commission in 2001.
In March 2022, the City Council approved a separate resolution in a 7-2 vote that supports a framework for the community-led process developed by Hill Strategies LLC and World Won Development Inc. The resolution called for a review of the 2001 recommendations made by the commission.
The resolution doesn’t obligate the city to anything, and the city isn’t paying to administer the engagement process.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Councilors Lori Decter Wright and Vanessa Hall-Harper said Tulsa needs to trust the Black community to know what it needs to heal and that the city needs to do a better job of doing that.
Simmons explained that the process for reparations in Evanston was similar to the one in Tulsa, with community-led conversations and recommendations being at the forefront of the process.
“The Black community of Tulsa is to determine what reparations looks like, what forms of repair, how eligibility is determined and even discuss how reparations may be funded,” Simmons said. “Ultimately, it’s for the Black community of Tulsa to determine the reparations remedy here.”
Simmons said Evanston had different barriers and pushback from those in Tulsa, with the majority of Evanston’s coming in funding, staffing and implementation, whereas Tulsa has had more political barriers preventing the city from implementing a reparations process in the past.
Some arguments against reparations have focused on the idea that since the massacre or systemic discrimination started more than a hundred years ago, people and governments today should not have to pay for it.
“If white people can continue to benefit today from white supremacist policies, laws and practices, then they can pay for it,” Hall-Harper said in response to a question about the arguments against reparations. “It’s that simple. You still benefit, whether you want to acknowledge it or not.”
Greg Robinson, project manager of Beyond Apologies, said the conversations and listening sessions aimed to educate the community as well as inform city leaders about what is needed to repair and heal from the massacre.
Simmons said there is a lack of education about the massacre and about the benefit of reparations. She believes that with more education and understanding, hearts and minds can be changed.
“We cannot have a limited perspective of our history,” Simmons said. “Truth is necessary for young minds to be framed into citizens and our future leaders. The truth is necessary so that we don’t repeat the past.
“We cannot bury our truth. Our truth must be lifted up so that we can achieve justice.”
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
