Watch Now: 'We are witnesses': Soil collection at Standpipe Hill memorializes unknown victims; honors survivors, Black veterans

One hundred years ago, May 31 was a Tuesday, and Race Massacre survivors Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis were sound asleep in their beds.

“Then came the shrillness of the dark of the night; pierced by violence and hatefulness,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

A white mob had descended upon the siblings’ community, and the then-7-year-old and infant were snatched up by family, forced to flee their home.

Now 107 and 100, Fletcher and Van Ellis were honored Monday at Standpipe Hill in the historic Greenwood District as community members gathered to memorialize the unknown victims of the violence and honor the Black patriots who fought for their country even as their country oppressed them.

Two days of sun gave way to a solemn gray overcast Monday morning as the crowd gathered at the historical marker, which had been adorned with bountiful arrangements of peonies, roses, delphinium and more by the Wild Mother, a collaborative studio based in Oklahoma City.

The sweet smell of the flowers mixed with the speakers’ poignant speeches created an atmosphere fitting for the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition memorial service, during which attendees were invited to scoop soil from the hill into six jars representing the documented unknown victims of the massacre.