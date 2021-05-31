Watch Now: 'We are witnesses': Soil collection at Standpipe Hill memorializes unknown victims; honors survivors, Black veterans

One hundred years ago, May 31 was a Tuesday, and Race Massacre survivors Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis were sound asleep in their beds.
“Then came the shrillness of the dark of the night; pierced by violence and hatefulness,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.
A white mob had descended upon the siblings’ community, and the then-7-year-old and infant were snatched up by family, forced to flee their home.
Now 107 and 100, Fletcher and Van Ellis were honored Monday at Standpipe Hill in the historic Greenwood District as community members gathered to memorialize the unknown victims of the violence and honor the Black patriots who fought for their country even as their country oppressed them.
Two days of sun gave way to a solemn gray overcast Monday morning as the crowd gathered at the historical marker, which had been adorned with bountiful arrangements of peonies, roses, delphinium and more by the Wild Mother, a collaborative studio based in Oklahoma City.
The sweet smell of the flowers mixed with the speakers’ poignant speeches created an atmosphere fitting for the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition memorial service, during which attendees were invited to scoop soil from the hill into six jars representing the documented unknown victims of the massacre.
“These jars today are symbolic in a lot of ways,” said Kiara Boone of the Equal Justice Initiative. “They are symbolic of those whose deaths we know of and they are symbolic of those whose deaths we only know because we understand the gravity of the violence that happened. Although the act of putting this soil in this jar may seem like a simple gesture, there is something really powerful about saying that we are witnesses of what has happened and we are committing ourselves and our communities and future generations to never forgetting what has happened in this community.
“We know that in the soil there is the sweat of those who were enslaved, we know that in the soil there is the blood of those who were the victims of racial terror violence and lynching, we know that in this soil there are the tears of those who labored under the indignation and humiliation of Jim Crowe segregation, but in this soil there’s also hope. There’s also the opportunity for new life and new beginning and commitment.”
Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Oklahoma’s adjutant general, embodied the latter sentiment while finishing his speech by offering an apology on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard to Fletcher and Van Ellis.
“We can debate what the Guard did 100 years ago, but there’s no room to debate what the Guard did not do,” Thompson said, gathering himself before he could be overcome with emotion.
“What the Guard didn’t do was protect this community. What the Guard didn’t do is save your house from being burned to the ground. What the Guard didn’t do is save businesses from being burned. And we didn’t stop you from fleeing here for your life ... so, because I am the adjutant general today, and I do represent the Guard, and you are here as representatives of that horrific event, I want to give you my heartfelt and most sincere apology for our unwillingness to do the right thing 100 years ago.”
The apology was met with applause and tears from the crowd.
Jackson Lee also dared to utter a word she said many in power don’t seem to want to hear: reparations. Drawing attention to American history, she reminded listeners of the complete obliteration of Europe during World War II, in which Van Ellis fought, and how the U.S. passed the Marshall Plan to rebuild the nations.
Reparations, she said, are consistent with “patriotic traditions,” and she and others intend to move legislation on the floor of the House in June reflective of the belief.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a musical group turned sorrows into dancing with traditional drumming and singing before rain began to fall.
Van Ellis smiled as he was wheeled through the parted crowd, bouncing his shoulders up and down to the beat.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
