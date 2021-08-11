Watch Now: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors prepare for 'dream' trip to Africa

The siblings are two of three known survivors of the 1921 massacre. The other, Lessie Randle of Tulsa, 106, declined an invitation to go on the trip, Goodwin said, but told her fellow survivors that she would “be with you in spirit.”

Goodwin said the idea for the trip developed earlier this year after Our Black Truth co-founders Michael and Eric Thompson met the survivors at a reception.

Fletcher mentioned to them that she’d always wanted to go to Africa.

“She spoke it into existence,” Goodwin said. “And when good people send out good energy, good people with money come to the rescue.”

Michael Thompson, who will accompany the group to Ghana, said he was excited to be able to “make the dream come true.”

“It’s a momentous occasion,” he said. “Our goal is to replace some of these horrific memories of Black Wall Street with some great memories.”

While in Ghana, the survivors will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo, along with Ghanaian tribal chiefs and government officials.

They will visit the Diaspora Africa Forum embassy, where they will have names of deceased family members placed on the Sankofa Wall.