Watch Now: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors prepare for 'dream' trip to Africa

A century after surviving the Tulsa Race Massacre, two centenarian siblings will board an airplane this week for a first-time visit to Africa.
The trip, which fulfills a longtime dream for Viola Fletcher, 107, and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 100, was announced Tuesday at a news conference at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
“We are sending out our treasures to, just for a moment, share them with the motherland,” said state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa.
“We send you to Africa with love, with the heartbeat of the generations of ancestors that come before. We thank God for this opportunity.”
The all-expense-paid trip to Accra, Ghana, is being co-sponsored by Our Black Truth, a Virginia-based social media platform, and the Diaspora Africa Forum in Ghana.
The pair, accompanied by a group of family members and others, are scheduled to depart Friday and return Aug. 21.
Both Fletcher and Van Ellis attended the news conference and were asked how they felt about the trip.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Van Ellis, of Aurora, Colorado. “I love to travel, and I’ve never been to Africa. I’m overwhelmed.”
“I feel great,” added Fletcher, of Bartlesville.
The siblings are two of three known survivors of the 1921 massacre. The other, Lessie Randle of Tulsa, 106, declined an invitation to go on the trip, Goodwin said, but told her fellow survivors that she would “be with you in spirit.”
Goodwin said the idea for the trip developed earlier this year after Our Black Truth co-founders Michael and Eric Thompson met the survivors at a reception.
Fletcher mentioned to them that she’d always wanted to go to Africa.
“She spoke it into existence,” Goodwin said. “And when good people send out good energy, good people with money come to the rescue.”
Michael Thompson, who will accompany the group to Ghana, said he was excited to be able to “make the dream come true.”
“It’s a momentous occasion,” he said. “Our goal is to replace some of these horrific memories of Black Wall Street with some great memories.”
While in Ghana, the survivors will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo, along with Ghanaian tribal chiefs and government officials.
They will visit the Diaspora Africa Forum embassy, where they will have names of deceased family members placed on the Sankofa Wall.
They also will take part in a traditional naming ceremony, during which Fletcher will be honored as a Queen Mother and Van Ellis as a Chief.
“From the moment they touch down in Ghana they are going to be treated like celebrities, like royalty,” Thompson said. “They are really rolling out the red carpet for us.”
Thompson said safety would be paramount during the trip. While in Ghana, the survivors and their companions will have 24-hour security, medical care and strictly observed COVID protocols.
Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who is representing the survivors and others in a state lawsuit seeking massacre reparations, said the gesture to honor the survivors with the trip was “very powerful and emotional.”
“It’s not reparations; it’s a gift of love from our people showing how our treasures ought to be treated,” he said.
Thompson said every step of the trip will be documented and can be followed on the Our Black Truth app.