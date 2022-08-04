Watch Now: Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward with another chance to seek reparations

A judge's ruling in a lawsuit brought by Tulsa Race Massacre survivors rejects the arguments of an ongoing public nuisance but gives some plaintiffs another chance to seek relief through the courts.

Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107; Viola Fletcher, 108; and Hughes Van Ellis Sr., another centenarian, seek declaratory relief as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community.

Since it was first filed in 2020, several arguments have been made for Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall to dismiss the case, with multiple reasons cited.

In her order filed Wednesday, Wall affirmed the validity of some of those arguments while characterizing the "political questions" at the heart of the case.

"This court declines to engage in the management of public policy matters that should be dealt with by the legislative and executive branches," Wall wrote.

Her order allows for plaintiffs' attorneys to reframe their argument for abatement, related directly to the 1921 massacre, in a new brief to be submitted by Sept. 2.

Hopeful that the order allows the case to move forward, attorneys representing the survivors spoke Thursday in a virtual news conference.

“The case was narrowed in certain ways. … But we are studying our options right now," said Michael Swartz, an attorney with New York-based Schulte, Roth & Zabel.

"We are considering whether we take any additional steps with regard to that. But we are mindful that the three plaintiffs that we have, the three living survivors of the massacre, are all over 100 years old, and … the community owes it to them to move forward as promptly as possible.”

Wall's order removes all but the three survivors as plaintiffs; the lawsuit originally listed some survivors' descendants, Vernon AME Church and the Tulsa African Ancestral Society.

Defendants who remain named, as entities in existence in 1921, are the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department.

The plaintiffs' attorneys had built the civil case on framework from the state of Oklahoma's landmark public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out that ruling last year, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable under the state’s public nuisance law as the law was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.

"As to the claims of 'ongoing' public nuisance for events in the decades subsequent to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the court finds these 'ongoing' claims of public nuisance must be dismissed with prejudice because these claims request relief that violates the separation of powers provide by the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma," Wall's order states.

Eric Miller was among a group of lawyers including Johnnie Cochran that, in 2003, represented 150 survivors of the Race Massacre when a federal court declined to hear the merits of that case. On Thursday he celebrated Wall's order for paving a way for the three remaining survivors to reach the discovery stage and present the merits of their case, but he noted the limitations the judge also cited.

“(Wall) said that resolving the problems of the descendants and those neighborhoods is beyond her capacity," Miller said. "She strongly indicated it’s not beyond the city’s competence or capacity.”

Miller echoed the message of survivors' attorneys Thursday that the community can help by contacting local lawmakers to demand they take action on reparations for north Tulsa, Greenwood and the diaspora.

“(Wall) said a large part of the remedy for this is up to the County and state of Oklahoma to do on its own," Miller said.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, attorney for the survivors, pointed to specific abatement steps the city and state could take to resolve the concerns of the lawsuit: establishment of a north Tulsa hospital, profit sharing from Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center, a scholarship program and reparations.

A spokeswoman confirmed early Thursday that city of Tulsa officials do not comment on pending litigation.