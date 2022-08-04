Watch Now: Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward with another chance to seek reparations

A judge's ruling in a lawsuit brought by Tulsa Race Massacre survivors rejects the arguments of an ongoing public nuisance but gives some plaintiffs another chance to seek relief through the courts.
Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107; Viola Fletcher, 108; and Hughes Van Ellis Sr., another centenarian, seek declaratory relief as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community.
Since it was first filed in 2020, several arguments have been made for Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall to dismiss the case, with multiple reasons cited.
In her order filed Wednesday, Wall affirmed the validity of some of those arguments while characterizing the "political questions" at the heart of the case.
"This court declines to engage in the management of public policy matters that should be dealt with by the legislative and executive branches," Wall wrote.
People are also reading…
Her order allows for plaintiffs' attorneys to reframe their argument for abatement, related directly to the 1921 massacre, in a new brief to be submitted by Sept. 2.
Hopeful that the order allows the case to move forward, attorneys representing the survivors spoke Thursday in a virtual news conference.
“The case was narrowed in certain ways. … But we are studying our options right now," said Michael Swartz, an attorney with New York-based Schulte, Roth & Zabel.
"We are considering whether we take any additional steps with regard to that. But we are mindful that the three plaintiffs that we have, the three living survivors of the massacre, are all over 100 years old, and … the community owes it to them to move forward as promptly as possible.”
Wall's order removes all but the three survivors as plaintiffs; the lawsuit originally listed some survivors' descendants, Vernon AME Church and the Tulsa African Ancestral Society.
Defendants who remain named, as entities in existence in 1921, are the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department.
The plaintiffs' attorneys had built the civil case on framework from the state of Oklahoma's landmark public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out that ruling last year, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable under the state’s public nuisance law as the law was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.
"As to the claims of 'ongoing' public nuisance for events in the decades subsequent to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the court finds these 'ongoing' claims of public nuisance must be dismissed with prejudice because these claims request relief that violates the separation of powers provide by the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma," Wall's order states.
Eric Miller was among a group of lawyers including Johnnie Cochran that, in 2003, represented 150 survivors of the Race Massacre when a federal court declined to hear the merits of that case. On Thursday he celebrated Wall's order for paving a way for the three remaining survivors to reach the discovery stage and present the merits of their case, but he noted the limitations the judge also cited.
“(Wall) said that resolving the problems of the descendants and those neighborhoods is beyond her capacity," Miller said. "She strongly indicated it’s not beyond the city’s competence or capacity.”
Miller echoed the message of survivors' attorneys Thursday that the community can help by contacting local lawmakers to demand they take action on reparations for north Tulsa, Greenwood and the diaspora.
“(Wall) said a large part of the remedy for this is up to the County and state of Oklahoma to do on its own," Miller said.
Damario Solomon-Simmons, attorney for the survivors, pointed to specific abatement steps the city and state could take to resolve the concerns of the lawsuit: establishment of a north Tulsa hospital, profit sharing from Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center, a scholarship program and reparations.
A spokeswoman confirmed early Thursday that city of Tulsa officials do not comment on pending litigation.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…