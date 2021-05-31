Watch Now: Town hall on justice for survivors and descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre

Growing up, descendants of Simeon and Susan Neal heard about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre even though it remained absent from history books.

The couple owned Neal’s Tailor Shop on Greenwood Avenue, had two small children and one on the way when a white mob burned it — and 35 blocks — to the ground.

Their grandson, Greg Neal of Nevada, said the family escaped Tulsa by hiding in the back of a wagon. He said it was unclear whether the person driving the wagon was a customer or a fellow Mason.

“Grandpa was hyper-vigilant and paranoid after that,” Neal said. “He had guns in every room of the house.”

Neal and three of his family members attended a town hall for survivors and descendants Monday hosted by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

About 25% of those in attendance said they are descended from families who lived and worked in the area known as Black Wall Street.

The Neal family fled to St. Louis then re-opened the tailor shop in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, known as the city’s heart of Black life and culture. They had six children, one still living at age 99.