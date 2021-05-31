Watch Now: Town hall on justice for survivors and descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre

Growing up, descendants of Simeon and Susan Neal heard about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre even though it remained absent from history books.
The couple owned Neal’s Tailor Shop on Greenwood Avenue, had two small children and one on the way when a white mob burned it — and 35 blocks — to the ground.
Their grandson, Greg Neal of Nevada, said the family escaped Tulsa by hiding in the back of a wagon. He said it was unclear whether the person driving the wagon was a customer or a fellow Mason.
“Grandpa was hyper-vigilant and paranoid after that,” Neal said. “He had guns in every room of the house.”
Neal and three of his family members attended a town hall for survivors and descendants Monday hosted by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
About 25% of those in attendance said they are descended from families who lived and worked in the area known as Black Wall Street.
The Neal family fled to St. Louis then re-opened the tailor shop in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, known as the city’s heart of Black life and culture. They had six children, one still living at age 99.
“Grandpa Neal did not talk about it much because he thought he might be considered a fugitive because they fled,” said granddaughter Keesha Powell-Roach of Florida.
A great-granddaughter, Jaya Rapp, is working with the Justice for Greenwood Foundation on different types of branding and outreach through her job as account director of the Dallas-based Commerce House.
“We grew up knowing what happened in Tulsa,” Rapp said. “When we realized what the world was learning, that was important to us.”
The theme of the event was about justice for the remaining survivors — Hughes “Uncle Red” Van Ellis, Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher — and all descendants.
Van Ellis told the crowd how he has been waiting for this opportunity.
“We are one. We need this. We earned this,” Van Ellis said.
Attending were several members of the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus, including U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., 2nd vice chair of the caucus.
“We want to make sure the world understands that even though it was 100 years ago, what happened in this community — and to my people — is unacceptable,” Lawrence said. “We will remember it and recognize the survivors and those who are descendants.”
Lawrence pointed out the existing racial disparities in wealth, health care and other social measures.
“It was a genocide in the attempt to wipe out an entire community — families, homes and businesses — based on racism and hatred,” she said. “Our national response must be equal to what happened to Greenwood.”
The Congressional Black Caucus backs H.R. 40, introduced by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, that would create a committee to study reparations.
“It is a debt America owes, and we will make sure they pay it,” Lawrence said.
Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said the mission for the Justice for Greenwood Foundation is to seek justice for the victims and descendants.
The four goals are financial reparations for survivors and descendants; accountability for those who perpetrated the massacre; document and publicize stories of victims and descendants; and tell the truth of what happened during and after the massacre and the continued effect on victims and descendants.
Solomon-Simmons, listed as the principal officer of the foundation in the Guidestar nonprofit database, said the massacre caused Greenwood residents to scatter.
“We are the Greenwood diaspora,” he said. “We were dispersed through the world, but we are one. We are bringing ourselves together to be a strong block.”
Current initiatives are a pending lawsuit based on a public nuisance statute, which asks for a victim’s compensation fund, scholarship fund for descendants, immunity from local taxes, land trust, new hospital, end of use of images without compensation and end to financial gain from Greenwood Rising History Center by those named as defendants in the lawsuit.
The foundation launched a descendant outreach including a hotline — (918) 209-3771 — an oral history project and new website.
Solomon-Simmons said the foundation provided each victim $100,000.
“That is not reparations; that is a gift of love,” Solomon-Simmons said. “We made sure we centered everything on the survivors and descendants. We made sure the weekend is not about Disneyland and celebrations, but about survivors and reparations.”
Solomon-Simmons said at least 13 insurance companies that rejected claims after the massacre are still operating. Of the 20 banks operating in Tulsa, he said 17 banks are still operating.
He said the 35 blocks destroyed in the massacre are largely owned by non-Black entities and individuals.
“We don’t own any land that made Greenwood, Greenwood. It’s ours, and we want it back,” said Solomon-Simmons. “We are asking for liberty, property, and, yes, we are asking for money.”
Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said the talk of justice and equity must include reparations.
“Human Rights Watch is here on the ground in Tulsa because the fight for justice is a human rights issue,” Austin-Hillery said. “There are some folks think of human rights issues as happening in other parts of the world. Some folks falsely think the human rights (problems) are things happen in foreign counties.
“We are nation built on slavery, on free labor, on degrading, pillaging and taking from and not giving voice to people. Those are human rights issues. We are going to be here with you in Tulsa. We will be your ride or die until we see reconciliation.”
Amanda Jackson, economic justice director for Color of Change, said her organization has been highlighting historical U.S. race massacres that destroyed Black lives and property. She said about 12 have so far been unearthed.
“We want to bring attention to all the Black Wall Streets in the nation,” Jackson said. “As we seek to remember this centennial of Black Wall Street, this will only amplify these voices.”
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…