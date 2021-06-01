Watch Now: Sunrise vigil marks whistle signaling invasion of Greenwood on this day 100 years ago

About a dozen people gathered in the mist at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa before sunrise Tuesday to try to place themselves in the shoes of those who fell victim to the violence of a white mob on the same ground 100 years ago.

Organizers were grateful for every attendee who showed and wholly unapologetic for the start time, which signified when Tulsa Race Massacre witnesses recounted hearing a train-like whistle pierce the early-morning air, marking the beginning of a full invasion of Black neighborhoods in the Greenwood District.

"It was a really early morning for them, too," said Jamie Edford, one of the event's organizers and an OSU-Tulsa staff member. “(The whistle) seemed to be a signal that something organized and sinister and really intentional was going to happen."

There was something "hauntingly ironic" about hearing present-day whistles from the trainyard at 5 a.m., said Quraysh Ali Lansana, director of the campus' Center for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and it only served to build more empathy for the massacre victims.

Massacre survivors reported hearing the whistle that morning at 5:08 a.m., and many historians believe it came from a mill. Regardless of its exact source or intention, the violence that followed was undeniable.