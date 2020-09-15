Watch Now: Search for 1921 Race Massacre graves to continue with new excavations, committee agrees

Ground-penetrating radar found an anomaly in the area, on the south side of the cemetery near 11th Street, that could be an unmarked grave, said Scott Ellsworth, a historian who wrote a book about the massacre, “Death in a Promised Land: The Tulsa Race Riot of 1921.”

If a core sample finds further evidence of a burial, crews will begin an excavation, Ellsworth said.

“These are individuals who were buried while their loved ones were being held against their will at internment camps,” Ellsworth said. “No prayers were said over them. There were no good-byes. They were just thrown away.”

If the search uncovers human remains in either area, they will be left in place while experts look for clues to their identity and to their causes of death, said Phoebe Stubblefield, a researcher from the University of Florida who is helping orchestrate Tulsa’s search.

“I find it very likely that we will” find human remains, Stubblefield told the committee.

And when they do, investigators will respect the dead, she said, adding that the search could uncover graves that aren’t necessarily linked to the events of 1921.