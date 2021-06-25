Watch now: Oaklawn search ends with exhumation of 19 sets of remains; at least one bears signs of violence

"It's probably wall-to-wall caskets," Stubblefield said. "We didn't hit any blank spots in our excavations. Somebody planned and organized that cemetery, and knew what they were doing, but we don't have any record."

It's likely that some of the exhumed remains, which include five juveniles and at least two women, are not connected to the massacre. In all, 35 burials were identified but it was decided exhuming all of the remains was unnecessary.

Part of that decision was based on the discovery that women and children were, without exception, buried in better coffins than the men in the section excavated.

Because the team was looking primarily for men buried in cheap coffins, it concentrated on that grouping.

Stubblefield said DNA extraction will be attempted with at least some of the remains, but that many of the bodies are in very poor condition.

The number killed in the 1921 massacre has been disputed for the past century. A search of death certificates about 20 years ago identified 37 connected to the massacre, but reports of many more deaths surfaced in the immediate aftermath, with estimates ranging from 50 to 500.