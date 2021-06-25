Watch now: Oaklawn search ends with exhumation of 19 sets of remains; at least one bears signs of violence

Archeological work ended Friday at Oaklawn Cemetery with those searching for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 race massacre reporting the exhumation of 19 sets of remains, one of which showed obvious signs of trauma.
That set, of a Black male, bore the marks of multiple bullet wounds. The remains were found among a row of children's graves, but buried much deeper, said state Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said she has finished examining about half the remains and will finish examining the second half — including those with the bullet wounds — in the coming days.
Stubblefield said at least one bullet was found with the remains and bullet damage is apparent to the head and arm.
This latest attempt to find burials from the race massacre did not uncover the mass graves some expected and many believe exist somewhere in the Tulsa area, but it does seem likely to verify the location of the so-called "original 18" — 18 African Americans reported buried in an unspecified section of Oaklawn Cemetery in the days following the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre.
"They're in there," said Stubblefield. "I trust the documentation that (indicates) at least the original 18 are in there."
Stubblefield said the southwest section of the cemetery where the researchers have been working, identified as a Black potter's field, was carefully laid out, but the lack of documentation — and headstones — created an impression of emptiness.
"It's probably wall-to-wall caskets," Stubblefield said. "We didn't hit any blank spots in our excavations. Somebody planned and organized that cemetery, and knew what they were doing, but we don't have any record."
It's likely that some of the exhumed remains, which include five juveniles and at least two women, are not connected to the massacre. In all, 35 burials were identified but it was decided exhuming all of the remains was unnecessary.
Part of that decision was based on the discovery that women and children were, without exception, buried in better coffins than the men in the section excavated.
Because the team was looking primarily for men buried in cheap coffins, it concentrated on that grouping.
Stubblefield said DNA extraction will be attempted with at least some of the remains, but that many of the bodies are in very poor condition.
The number killed in the 1921 massacre has been disputed for the past century. A search of death certificates about 20 years ago identified 37 connected to the massacre, but reports of many more deaths surfaced in the immediate aftermath, with estimates ranging from 50 to 500.
Oaklawn Cemetery was one of several spots identified as potential burial spots. Others include Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa and Newblock Park and an adjacent area just west of downtown.
Subsurface scanning was carried out at Newblock Park last year with inconclusive results, and Rolling Oaks was scanned last week.
No results of the Rolling Oaks scans have been released and it was unclear Friday whether excavations will be undertaken at either site.
Other locations, including Crown Hill Cemetery in north Tulsa, old coal mines in northeast Tulsa and a cemetery in Sand Springs, have also been suggested.
A report on the Oaklawn Cemetery is expected in the coming months.