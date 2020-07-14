...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Researchers and city of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation Monday in the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Crews dug a 10-foot-by-20-foot area to a depth of about 3 feet and then dug a trench to more than 7 feet across the middle. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Gibbs (left) and the Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church pray at the fence surrounding Oaklawn Cemetery as researchers and city workers search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church holds dirt from the excavation site at Oaklawn Cemetery during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tameka Colbert and Patrick Cooper hold onto the fence surrounding Oaklawn Cemetery as researchers do a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield (left) and other researchers view an item pulled from the ground at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers wipe dirt from an item uncovered from fill material during a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The team encountered what appeared to be the door to a boiler in the excavation. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Rev. Robert Turner (left) of Vernon AME Church and Darrin Cravens watch the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery began Monday for potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The test excavation is expected to take three to six days. Oaklawn is one of multiple sites that are being explored.
Researchers and city of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation Monday in the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Crews dug a 10-foot-by-20-foot area to a depth of about 3 feet and then dug a trench to more than 7 feet across the middle.
Jacob Gibbs (left) and the Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church pray at the fence surrounding Oaklawn Cemetery as researchers and city workers search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Archaeologist Greg Maggard inspects an item found while digging at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Flowers left by an observer lie near the site at Oaklawn Cemetery where workers searched for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church holds dirt from the excavation site at Oaklawn Cemetery during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
City of Tulsa workers and researchers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery as a test excavation starts in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tameka Colbert and Patrick Cooper hold onto the fence surrounding Oaklawn Cemetery as researchers do a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield (left) and other researchers view an item pulled from the ground at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Dirt is dumped into a truck at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers wipe dirt from an item uncovered from fill material during a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The team encountered what appeared to be the door to a boiler in the excavation.
Heavy equipment is moved into position at Oaklawn Cemetery to be used in a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers move equipment into position at Oaklawn Cemetery for a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Rev. Robert Turner (left) of Vernon AME Church and Darrin Cravens watch the test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery on Monday during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Researchers and city of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery began Monday for potential unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The test excavation is expected to take three to six days. Oaklawn is one of multiple sites that are being explored.
No human remains were found Monday on the first day of a test excavation in Oaklawn Cemetery, but the archeological team members looking for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre said they are not discouraged.
Maybe a little surprised, but not discouraged.
The surprise is that the team excavated to a depth of more than 7 feet without reaching either a foundational layer of soil or any signs that humans were buried on the site.
Instead, the team encountered only “fill” — soil and other materials (including what appeared to be the door to a boiler) dumped on the spot sometime in the distant past.
State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said the fill material causes the scientists to still believe the site at the west end of the cemetery is a likely place to search for unmarked burials.
A foundational layer of soil likely would signal the end of the search in that location.
The group plans to resume work early Tuesday.
Work proceeded quickly Monday after a rain delay of more than four hours, with a city track hoe crew carving out a 10-foot-by-20-foot area to a depth of about 3 feet and then digging a trench to the deeper depth across the middle.
After each bucketful, the archeologists and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield swooped in like birds to poke at the soil in search of clues.
The site being explored this week was identified by written and oral history and by subsurface scanning carried out late last year.
Records and news reports say 18 Black victims from the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre were buried in Oaklawn, but beyond that is the widespread belief that many more bodies have not been accounted for and that at least some of them may have been buried at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Death certificates have been found for 37 people killed in the massacre, but estimates of the number of dead ranged from 50 to 500 at the time. From the very first, rumors persisted of clandestine burials at various sites, including some far from Tulsa.
Oaklawn is one of a number of areas identified as potential burial sites by a team assembled at the request of Mayor G.T. Bynum. Other locations include the present Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa and an area along the Arkansas River immediately west of downtown.
In a noon press briefing on Monday, Bynum reiterated his desire to locate as many unidentified burial sites as possible.
He sidestepped the issue of reparations, saying, “I really want, before we have that discussion, to really try to find these folks. … This is Step 1 in trying to find out what that justice looks like.”
Bynum said the city should follow the facts “wherever they lead” and prove that it is “trying to do the right thing, even if it’s hard.”
Oaklawn will be closed during the work, which is expected to last at least through Wednesday. Spectators are allowed to watch from outside the west end of the cemetery near the work site.
The excavation originally was scheduled to begin April 1 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gallery: Test excavations in Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search resumes
