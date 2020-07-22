Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross places a candle on the headstone of Eddie Lockard at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Lockard and Reuben Everett(headstone at left) were known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A City of Tulsa employee fences off a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery on the during test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross speaks about a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At left is oversight committee member Brenda Alford. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A researcher works on a dirt pile at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A jogger makes his way past Oaklawn Cemetery as forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield works on the final day of a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross places a candle on the headstone of Eddie Lockard at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Lockard and Reuben Everett(headstone at left) were known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A City of Tulsa employee fences off a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery on the during test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Oversight committee member J. Kavin Ross speaks about a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery during the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At left is oversight committee member Brenda Alford. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Walkers make their way past Oaklawn Cemetery during test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A researcher works on a dirt pile at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Officials say they'll suspend the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
A jogger makes his way past Oaklawn Cemetery as forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield works on the final day of a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 22, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The search for burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre was suspended Wednesday morning after researchers ruled out the current test excavation as a possible site.
“Unfortunately, things did not transpire the way that we hoped they would,” said Kary Stackelbeck, state archaeologist. “We are able to confirm this is not the location we are looking for.”
Stackelbeck and Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated the search will resume this fall, probably in Oaklawn. At least two other areas of interest are within the cemetery grounds.
The current test spot on the west side of the cemetery was identified by a combination of geophysical and historical research. More than a week into a test excavation, however, researchers concluded no burials of any kind occurred on the site.
Subsurface anomalies detected by the geophysical scanning turned out to be an unusual amount of fill material dumped at the north end of the site and the curbing from a buried road at the south end.
A pair of shoes found earlier this week caused researchers to briefly think they might have found a burial spot, but further excavation Tuesday afternoon hit bedrock without uncovering human remains.
With that, and analysis of coring samples taken a few yards east of the excavation, researchers concluded it was time to move on.
"We knew this was a possibility," said Stackelbeck. "We wish we had a different result but we remain totally optimistic."
Bynum and others involved in the project insisted on looking forward.
"Of course there is disappointment," said historian Scott Ellsworth, a Tulsa native who has researched the massacre since the mid-1970s. "But we have good evidence on some other sites and we're prepared to go forward. Nothing is ever easy when it comes to this.
"First and foremost in our minds are the victims and their families," said Bynum. "We want them to know we will continue to work as hard as we can."
For nearly 100 years, stories have persisted that bodies were disposed of irregularly after the May 31-June 1 outbreak of racial violence. The test excavation that began July 13 is the first attempt to physically uncover a potential burial site.
"I still have the hope that I began this process with, that this is a long-term search for the truth," said Brenda Alford, chairwoman of the citizens' committee overseeing the investigation.
"I want you to understand," Alford said, "we are just beginning. We are not finished."
Within Oaklawn, researchers are interested in what is know as the Clyde Eddy site and in the area around two headstones bearing the names of two Black men killed in the massacre.
Eddy, now dead, told investigators in the late 1990s that as a boy in 1921 he had seen bodies in what appeared to be packing crates along the cemetery's 11th Street Boundary.
Eddy was unable to give a precise location but researchers at that time identified a likely area for a test excavation. For various reasons, that excavation never occurred.
The data from that search in the late 1990s has been lost, but new scanning has come up with possibilities. One difficulty, however, is that they are in an area of the cemetery in which at least some unmarked burials unrelated to the massacre are believed to exist.
The other area of interest is near the southwest corner of the cemetery. According to burial records and newspaper reports, at least 18 African Americans killed in the massacre were buried somewhere in Oaklawn, and researchers think it plausible that they would be near the two existing markers.
It is unclear, however, when the markers were placed or if they actually mark the graves of the two men, Ed Lockard and Reuben Everett.
Other sites of interest outside of Oaklawn include Rolling Oaks Cemetery in far south Tulsa and an area along the Arkansas River just west of downtown.
Gallery: Oaklawn Cemetery considered as possible Race Massacre grave site