Watch Now: Lawyers for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors demand financial investment poured into Greenwood

In the same way the U.S. financially helped rebuild Europe after World War II, the Justice for Greenwood Foundation wants the government to pump substantial money and programs into north Tulsa to restore the prosperity annihilated in the 1921 Race Massacre.

A Tulsa County judge will decide whether a lawsuit that seeks a wide range of damages stemming from the devastation of Greenwood a century ago can proceed after attorneys for the three known living survivors and some descendants filed documents Tuesday rebutting motions for dismissal.

McKenzie Haynes, a lawyer with New York-based Schulte, Roth & Zabel, listed in a news conference Wednesday what the lawsuit seeks: a victims’ compensation fund, a hospital to be built in north Tulsa, a scholarship program, and for Black Tulsans to no longer pay state and local taxes because economic justice has been taken from them.

“What we’re asking for is for the nuisance to be abated. Simple as that,” Haynes said. “The nuisance is specific here in Tulsa; it is targeted to Tulsa; it is related to the massacre that happened in Tulsa; and we want the remedy to be here for the folks who deserve it.”