Watch Now: Lawyers for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors demand financial investment poured into Greenwood

In the same way the U.S. financially helped rebuild Europe after World War II, the Justice for Greenwood Foundation wants the government to pump substantial money and programs into north Tulsa to restore the prosperity annihilated in the 1921 Race Massacre.
A Tulsa County judge will decide whether a lawsuit that seeks a wide range of damages stemming from the devastation of Greenwood a century ago can proceed after attorneys for the three known living survivors and some descendants filed documents Tuesday rebutting motions for dismissal.
McKenzie Haynes, a lawyer with New York-based Schulte, Roth & Zabel, listed in a news conference Wednesday what the lawsuit seeks: a victims’ compensation fund, a hospital to be built in north Tulsa, a scholarship program, and for Black Tulsans to no longer pay state and local taxes because economic justice has been taken from them.
“What we’re asking for is for the nuisance to be abated. Simple as that,” Haynes said. “The nuisance is specific here in Tulsa; it is targeted to Tulsa; it is related to the massacre that happened in Tulsa; and we want the remedy to be here for the folks who deserve it.”
The plaintiffs want to present a case for trial based on what they say is the same theory — a public nuisance statute — used by the state of Oklahoma to sue and win a $270 million settlement from pharmaceutical companies for harm inflicted by the opioid crisis here.
The defendants are the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Development Authority, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Military Department. The lawsuit was filed in September.
A spokesperson said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation. She provided a news release that commemorates the massacre and lists what the city says are 15 city-led economic and community development efforts that are related to revitalizing Greenwood and north Tulsa.
The list includes a $5.3 million upgrade to the Greenwood Cultural Center, the Greenwood Art Project, Oasis Fresh Market grocery store and the Aero Rapid Transit bus route.
Haynes said a public nuisance was created in 1921 when a white mob looted, destroyed and murdered in Greenwood, with subsequent governmental practices and policies to this day that “elevate and exacerbate” the nuisance.
Haynes said she was most struck by the absence of a hospital in north Tulsa. One was destroyed in the massacre and never rebuilt.
“Our survivors are victims and witnesses to the worst act of domestic terrorism that this country has ever seen,” Haynes said. “They’re witnesses to murder, to arson, to other heinous crimes.”
Damario Solomon-Simmons is the Tulsa lawyer leading the Justice for Greenwood Foundation’s lawsuit.
Similar to the Marshall Plan, which sent billions of dollars in economic aid to Western Europe after World War II, he said there needs to be a “Greenwood Plan” to revive the economic, cultural and social fabric of the community decimated by the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Solomon-Simmons said research indicates that the wealth disparity between white and Black Tulsans is more than six times that of the national average. He also nodded toward the 11- to 14-year life expectancy gap identified by the Tulsa Equality Indicators report.
“This is why museums, plaques, trees and murals are good, but we must eradicate the wealth gap,” Solomon-Simmons said. “We must eradicate the health gap.”
He described the Tulsa that is south of Interstate 244 as a fully functioning and modern city. Meanwhile, north Tulsa — his community — is akin to a third-world country, he said.
“It is a food desert; it is a health desert; it is an education desert; and it’s a police terror zone,” Solomon-Simmons said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the news release referenced by the city spokesperson that he has dedicated his administration to addressing the disparities that exist in Tulsa.
“Through our graves investigation, resilience work, and focused economic development strategies, we are working to decrease the 11-year life expectancy gap that exists between children that live in North Tulsa and children that live in other parts of our city,” Bynum said.
“We have announced over a billion dollars in private investment in North Tulsa during the last five years, with the addition of transit and mobility infrastructure and targeted economic development endeavors to bridge a part of our city that has been neglected for far too long.”
Featured video:
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…