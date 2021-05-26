Watch Now: Greenwood Art Project officially unveiled at public event: 'Powerful to see'

A Meet the Artists event was held at Skyline Mansion later Wednesday, and the project documentaries were screened at the Admiral Twin Drive-in.

“One-hundred years after the worst event in the history of our city, we have artists from all around the world who have pulled together to help represent what was lost, what was rebuilt, the work that needs to be done, through art,” Bynum said.

“It's important that the history around this event reach as many people as possible, that we help improve understanding with as many people as possible. And that's why this is so important. It utilizes art to help not just our community in improving understanding and feeling, but hopefully, our state and our country.”

The Greenwood Art Project was funded in part by a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge and a $200,000 grant from The George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Local artists commissioned through the project were encouraged to create work celebrating the resilience, healing and recovery of the Greenwood community in the aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, and to reflect the continuing challenges of today.

Michael Bloomberg, the philanthropy's founder and former New York City mayor, sent a video message for the event.