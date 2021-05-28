Watch Now: 'Fire in Little Africa' contributors talk 'legacy project' before Saturday performance

A group of all-star music artists convened for a historic project 36 years ago and they were greeted with a sign that read “check your egos at the door.” The project was “We Are the World.”
Fast forward to the present: A group of Oklahoma hip hop artists collaborated on a historic project. They checked their egos at the door for the common goal of crafting “Fire in Little Africa.”
A groundbreaking album of original material written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma creatives, “Fire in Little Africa” commemorates the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“It feels good that we have been able to step up to the challenge 100 years later in memory of our ancestors and create a body of work that is going to live for years to come,” executive producer Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson said. “This is a legacy project.”
The much-anticipated album was released Friday by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center. On the release date, a delegation of contributors to the album took part in a Greg Robinson-hosted panel (“Fire in Little Africa: Community, Hip Hop and Activism”) as part of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.
Legacy Fest, which continues through Monday in the Greenwood District, will include a 6:30 p.m. Saturday performance by “Fire in Little Africa” artists on the festival’s main stage.
During the panel, Johnson credited the music artists involved for pushing egos aside to elevate the project.
“It was easy for everybody to buy in and leave their ego at the door,” said Steph Simon, citing that people were slaughtered and generational wealth was lost in the events of 100 years ago.
Continuing Simon said, “We’ve got to represent for them and we’ve got to come together and really be an example.”
Simon and Johnson were joined at the panel by “Fire in Little Africa” artists Dialtone, St. Domonick and Ayilla, who told the audience at Greenwood Cultural Center that she gave birth to a child the week before recording began.
Regarding “Fire in Little Africa,” Ayilla said, “OK, we planted a seed. Now it has grown into something and it is continuing to grow. It’s nice to see the progression of it and the outcome.”
Artists on the panel talked about flipping negatives into positives. For instance, “Fire in Little Africa” comes from descriptions of Black Wall Street burning in 1921. Going forward, “Fire in Little Africa” can be interpreted through a different lens.
Johnson said the project was initially going to be called “Little Africa on Fire,” but a mentor suggested “Fire in Little Africa” because the fire still burns.
“Greenwood is here,” he said. “We ain’t dead. We are the rose in the concrete.”
Some on the panel talked about family connections to the massacre. St. Domonick said he recently found out he is a descendant of a survivor, so one of his tracks (“Reparations”) hits a little harder now. On the subject of reparations, he said, “People in general deserve to be paid what they are owed.”
Asked about the message and underlying vision of FILA, Dialtone called it the solution for Black America.
“The tone of the album is like a manual for Black America,” he said. “That’s a big thing that has not been done through any hip hop generation, I feel like.”
Simon said he thinks FILA is going to spread to every Black Wall Street lost in other Red Summer cities.
“Musically what we are going to do is be an example for all these cities to stand up,” he said.
Simon also referred to FILA as a clean slate. Explaining, he said he wants the next generation to look at north Tulsa and see closed businesses as opportunities. He urged kids to try that path instead of trying to focus on sports to secure a better life.
“Fire in Little Africa” is more than an album. FILA will reach people through a documentary, podcasting and an educational curriculum that will soon be revealed.
In addition to commemorating the race massacre centennial, “Fire in Little Africa” is introducing the Oklahoma hip hop scene to the world. Said Johnson: “Sixty unsigned artists from the state of Oklahoma were signed to Motown Records, the Blackest label ever known to history.”