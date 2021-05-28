Watch Now: 'Fire in Little Africa' contributors talk 'legacy project' before Saturday performance

“Greenwood is here,” he said. “We ain’t dead. We are the rose in the concrete.”

Some on the panel talked about family connections to the massacre. St. Domonick said he recently found out he is a descendant of a survivor, so one of his tracks (“Reparations”) hits a little harder now. On the subject of reparations, he said, “People in general deserve to be paid what they are owed.”

Asked about the message and underlying vision of FILA, Dialtone called it the solution for Black America.

“The tone of the album is like a manual for Black America,” he said. “That’s a big thing that has not been done through any hip hop generation, I feel like.”

Simon said he thinks FILA is going to spread to every Black Wall Street lost in other Red Summer cities.

“Musically what we are going to do is be an example for all these cities to stand up,” he said.

Simon also referred to FILA as a clean slate. Explaining, he said he wants the next generation to look at north Tulsa and see closed businesses as opportunities. He urged kids to try that path instead of trying to focus on sports to secure a better life.