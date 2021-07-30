Watch Now: Exhumed remains reburied at Oaklawn amid protests from Greenwood descendants

The remains of 19 people exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery earlier this summer were reinterred Friday over the loud objections of 25 to 30 possible descendants of those individuals.

"This is criminal!" shouted Celi Butler-Davis from beyond a fence along the southwest side of the cemetery.

The protesters said that at a minimum they should have been allowed to be graveside. At best, they wanted the reburial postponed.

The remains were exhumed as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, and on Friday they were put back in the same spots where they were found.

Michelle Brooks, a spokeswoman from the city, said that course followed a plan adopted by the process's public oversight committee in March and the conditions of its permit from the Oklahoma State Department of Health to exhume the remains.

"Analysis of the remains will determine if they are Race Massacre victims or not," Brooks said in an email. "If they are, then we will want to try to match DNA with descendants and let descendants decide where they want them to be buried. If they can’t be identified, we would work to establish a permanent memorial."