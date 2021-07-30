Watch Now: Exhumed remains reburied at Oaklawn amid protests from Greenwood descendants

The remains of 19 people exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery earlier this summer were reinterred Friday over the loud objections of 25 to 30 possible descendants of those individuals.
"This is criminal!" shouted Celi Butler-Davis from beyond a fence along the southwest side of the cemetery.
The protesters said that at a minimum they should have been allowed to be graveside. At best, they wanted the reburial postponed.
The remains were exhumed as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, and on Friday they were put back in the same spots where they were found.
Michelle Brooks, a spokeswoman from the city, said that course followed a plan adopted by the process's public oversight committee in March and the conditions of its permit from the Oklahoma State Department of Health to exhume the remains.
"Analysis of the remains will determine if they are Race Massacre victims or not," Brooks said in an email. "If they are, then we will want to try to match DNA with descendants and let descendants decide where they want them to be buried. If they can’t be identified, we would work to establish a permanent memorial."
It is not clear whether any of the remains are those of race massacre victims, although it is thought likely that at least some are.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, who examined the remains, said all possible information — include samples for DNA testing — had been obtained and that the best place for the remains was back in the ground.
Objections were raised, however, on several points.
For one, many people, including several members of the public oversight committee, said they fear returning the remains signaled an end to the search.
"This is a coverup," said one sign at the protest.
Brooks said that is not the case, and Stubblefield said she expects the project to proceed after she and other investigators present their report, probably this fall.
Some protestors said the FBI should have been called in because one set of remains exhibited a cranial bullet hole. The bullet itself was found with the body.
Others were angry because they believed the bodies should not have been reburied until all attempts to identify them have been exhausted.
And if they were to be buried, they said, a proper service that included the community should have have been held.
Kristi Williams, a member of the public oversight committee, said that body voted Tuesday to delay the reburial.
"What's the rush?" Williams asked. "Let's do it right the first time."
Freeman Culver of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said he and others were invited to the reburial, which included a brief prayer, but then were denied entry.
Brooks said the public oversight committee, the team that conducted the search at Oaklawn and "north Tulsa clergy" were invited to the reinterment, but she did not indicate whether she was aware of the other group.
"All on-site forensic analysis, documentation and DNA sampling from the remains are complete, but the DNA matching with potential descendants could take years," Brooks wrote. "It was agreed before the excavation began that interment in Oaklawn would be necessary after on-site analysis of the remains was complete.
"Work to identify descendants and establish a permanent memorial will proceed in the future," Brooks said.
