Watch Now: At least 27 coffins found in Oaklawn burial site, Tulsa Race Massacre researchers say

Over the next several days, officials said, workers will extend westward the excavation near the Oaklawn’s southwest corner while simultaneously beginning the exhumation process, much of which is being carried out by the professional services firm Cardno.

“We’ll have to be extremely careful,” said Stackelbeck. “Up to this point, the work we’ve been doing has been to remove the (top layers of dirt) on top of the coffins. Now we’re doing hand excavation, using smaller hand tools to remove the soil from the top of and then around the skeletal remains contained in those coffins.”

The process also includes extensive documentation of each site through notes and photographs.

“It’s slower going than … what we’ve seen previously,” said Stackelbeck.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said remains ultimately will be transferred to cardboard boxes, called cremation trays, and taken to a laboratory set up on the north side of the cemetery. Stubblefield said despite the name of the containers, no cremation of remains will occur.

“It’s better to think of them as cardboard boxes,” she said. “There’s no cremation going on.”