...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the state Medical Examiner’s Office, works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers bow their heads for a moment of silence and prayer shortly after a rifle shell casing and bones — later determined to be animal bones — were found at Oaklawn Cemetery on Tuesday during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Crystal Z. Campbell watches researchers and City of Tulsa workers at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Gibbs watches as researchers and City of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield looks into a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers remove an item shortly after a shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A researcher examines an item shortly after a shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Archaeologists began widening their test site in Oaklawn Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon as they searched for clues to the location of unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.
“We cannot always know what we are going to find,” State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a noon briefing. “We have not yet discovered victims.”
That had not changed three hours later, when the crew working in the west end of Oaklawn Cemetery shut down for the day.
By then the city track hoe crew working with the archeologists had extended one corner of the original 10-foot-by-20-foot test site another 3 or 4 feet with a maximum depth of about 8 feet.
The plan Wednesday is to continue extending a leg southward as archeologists try to decipher strata of soil that seems to have been added sometime in the past 100 years.
The test site near a grove of crepe myrtles along the cemetery’s west fence was chosen because of a combination of subsurface scanning, burial records, news reports and oral histories.
Part of that oral history is that an Oaklawn sexton had the crepe myrtles planted decades ago to mark the spot where tradition held that people killed in the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre had been buried.
Scientists using multiple subsurface scanning devices identified an anomaly in the ground at the top of a rise on what is essentially the cemetery’s westernmost row. That area is believed to have been used as a pauper’s field in the early 1920s.
Few graves are marked, and none are known to exist at the test site, which is notable because the cemetery has been essentially full for decades.
In two days of excavation, the archeologists have indeed found an anomaly — signs that the first 8 feet or more of soil has been torn up and topped with “fill,” but the anomaly has not produced any signs of human remains.
Workers did discover a smattering of unrelated artifacts, including a shell casing and some animal bones.
Those findings momentarily halted work a little after 9 a.m., but Stackelbeck said the archaeological team is satisfied that the artifacts are unrelated to the race massacre.
The test site is one of dozens identified by research and oral tradition over the years, with locations ranging from other spots within Oaklawn to other area cemeteries to coal mines to far-flung fields.
Even as the crew worked Monday and Tuesday, a handful of people stopped by to voice opinions on where researchers should be looking, including under the Inner Dispersal Loop a few yards away and the bed of the Verdigris River.
Investigators have identified what they believe are a few of the most likely spots, including the current location and others just west of downtown and in far south Tulsa.
It is unclear how much longer the team will continue to work on the current test site. Originally, plans called for three to six days.
