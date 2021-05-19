Watch Now - 'They look gorgeous': Historic stained-glass windows return to Vernon AME just in time for Race Massacre's centennial

Nearly a century after they were first put into the church, Vernon AME’s stained-glass windows “look better than ever” as crews began reinstalling them Tuesday after a long-overdue restoration.

The windows were created in the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and some of the panes include the names of the congregation members who contributed to the church’s construction, many of them survivors of the violence that destroyed much of the Greenwood District on May 31 and June 1, 1921.

“They look gorgeous,” said the Rev. Robert Turner. “They look better than ever. I didn’t think it would be possible, but they do. They are so beautiful.”

The windows had been “on life support” after decades of being shaken and rattled by interstate traffic, with the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa coming within 170 feet of the church’s south wall, Turner said. Rocks and other debris had left cracks and chips in the windows, he said.

“It’s like having a family member come from the ICU,” Tuner said. “We’re thrilled and so thankful to have them back.”

The windows had been removed in December and replaced with temporary windows to protect the church’s interior during the restoration.