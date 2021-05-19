 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now - 'They look gorgeous': Historic stained-glass windows return to Vernon AME just in time for Race Massacre's centennial
0 comments
top story

Watch Now - 'They look gorgeous': Historic stained-glass windows return to Vernon AME just in time for Race Massacre's centennial

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a century after they were first put into the church, Vernon AME’s stained-glass windows “look better than ever” as crews began reinstalling them Tuesday after a long-overdue restoration.

The windows were created in the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and some of the panes include the names of the congregation members who contributed to the church’s construction, many of them survivors of the violence that destroyed much of the Greenwood District on May 31 and June 1, 1921.

“They look gorgeous,” said the Rev. Robert Turner. “They look better than ever. I didn’t think it would be possible, but they do. They are so beautiful.”

The windows had been “on life support” after decades of being shaken and rattled by interstate traffic, with the Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown Tulsa coming within 170 feet of the church’s south wall, Turner said. Rocks and other debris had left cracks and chips in the windows, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s like having a family member come from the ICU,” Tuner said. “We’re thrilled and so thankful to have them back.”

The windows had been removed in December and replaced with temporary windows to protect the church’s interior during the restoration.

Funding for the project came partly from a $150,000 grant administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. But the grant “was not nearly enough” to pay for the entire project, Turner said. Additional funding came from the Schusterman Family Foundation and other Tulsa philanthropists, the pastor said.

The stained-glass repairs are part of a larger effort to restore the historic church, which was under construction when the violence destroyed 35 square blocks of north Tulsa in 1921. The church borrowed chairs to have Sunday services in the remains of the gutted basement.

Next week’s ceremonial dedication ceremony for the restored windows will come just days before the commemoration of the massacre’s centennial.

“They’re not just windows,” Turner said. “They’re a monument and a memorial” to the people who rebuilt not only the church itself but the entire Greenwood District.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News