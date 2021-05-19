Watch now - 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: 107-year-old Bartlesville woman, other last known survivors speak to D.C. lawmakers

One of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre told national lawmakers Wednesday that, 100 years later, she can “still smell the smoke” and “hear the screams” from the night her family fled Tulsa and invading white mobs.

“I was awakened by my family. My parents and five siblings were there. I was told we had to leave, and that was it,” said 107-year-old Viola Fletcher.

“I have lived through the massacre every day. … I will never forget.”

Fletcher, of Bartlesville, was in Washington, D.C., for a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing discussing the massacre’s legacy and the possibility of compensation for survivors and descendants.

She was joined for the hearing by the two other last known massacre survivors. Fletcher’s brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 100, of Aurora, Colorado, was there in person. Tulsan Lessie Randle, 106, testified virtually.

The trio are among the plaintiffs in a recently filed state lawsuit seeking reparations for the massacre.

“By the grace of God, I am still here,” said Randle, who read a statement to the committee. “I have survived to tell this story. I believe that I am still here to share it with you. Please give me, my family and my community some justice.”