Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

"A lot of victims (of the massacre) were dumped into mass graves. They were dumped into the Arkansas River, no documentation, left to be forgotten, erased from the history books," Crutcher said. "They were forced into silence. They were afraid to tell their stories, because they said if you said anything you would be next."

Crutcher, the founder and executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, commended Fletcher and Randle for their courage in going public with their experience as survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Crutcher is also the lead organizer of Legacy Fest.

"The survivors dealt with internalized grief, and they held it in for so long. They were afraid to speak," she said. "But I'm so honored to know that these two individuals, at 107 years old and 106 years old, they finally have the courage to tell the world as we encroach on the 100-year anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil, they finally have the courage to speak out and tell their stories with all of you all."

Crutcher went on to say that "I want to make it very, very clear: If there is anyone attacking these survivors, these heroes, you're not only gonna have a problem with them.