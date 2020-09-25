Vision for Greenwood Rising discussed during OU event.

“When you come to Greenwood Rising, when you come to the area, we want dialogue to take place,” said Matthews, a state senator whose district includes Greenwood and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Acknowledge the past and address it, and the best way we see to address it is through reconciliation and dialogue,” Matthews said. “That’s our long-range vision — to be an example to the world.”

Matthews said allies “outside the race” have been essential to the Centennial Commission and the larger issue of race relations. He particularly cited U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who has worked with Matthews and other Black Tulsans on several matters.

Johnson, director of Greenwood Rising, said the center will have four galleries, each focusing on a different aspect of the community.

“The idea is to tell the full story of Greenwood’s rich history and tell it in a way that is cohesive and holistic,” Johnson said.

He said the desire is to “focus on the people who built the community, who sustained the community over time, who persevered over great odds and rebuilt their community after its devastation.”