Viable DNA found in two sets of remains found at Oaklawn Cemetery, Tulsa Race Massacre researchers say

Two sets of remains found last year at Oaklawn Cemetery could be one step closer to being identified, researchers told the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves investigation in a virtual meeting on Tuesday night.

Bone and teeth samples from 14 sets of remains found during the first excavation during the city of Tulsa's mass graves investigation were sent to Utah-based Intermountain Forensics' DNA lab in the hopes of attaining viable DNA that could be sequenced and used to find next of kin and identify the remains.

In addition, committee members heard about the city's plans to expand the search at Oaklawn and to resume the search for possible mass graves at Newblock Park, west of downtown, and The Canes, an area alongside the Arkansas River near downtown.

Two samples taken from the bodies exhumed at Oaklawn returned a high enough quantity of usable DNA to begin the next step in genealogy profiling, Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics told the oversight committee.

The other 12 samples returned mixed results ranging from almost enough DNA to none at all.

The sample from the remains of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound was in the second-lowest category of DNA found.

"We're getting close on some (other) samples, but we just don't feel comfortable moving forward until we got above that threshold to feel confident that we're going to give you a usable profile," Hellwig said.

"We've got two good samples, and we're really excited to move on in the process, but we've got a little bit more work to do until we build up the DNA in these other samples in the genetic genealogy process."

The Intermountain Forensics team will continue to try to find usable DNA samples, Hellwig said.

The samples tested first were considered the "best possible" samples that could produce DNA for each of the remains, said Phoebe Stubblefield, a University of Florida forensic anthropologist, but there are more samples that could produce DNA.

As for the two sets of remains with enough DNA, Hellwig said DNA sequencing will begin in July or early August, and then the "investigative genealogy genetic process" will start.

Hellwig said the next steps of the identification process also include having community members and people who think the remains could be their ancestors provide DNA samples and family trees so the forensics team can see if any lines of the DNA match.

Intermountain Forensics' website will have the latest information on how community members can take part in that as that portion of the investigation takes off.

Aside from the DNA project, the oversight committee was updated on the city's plans to explore more areas at Newblock Park, 1414 Charles Page Blvd., and The Canes, a stretch of land on the the Arkansas River's east bank west of the 11th Street Bridge, and to expand the excavation search area at Oaklawn Cemetery.

"We've had a number of reports, oral historic accounts, that point to Newblock Park and The Canes as locations where possible mass graves were located," Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck told the committee.

Both areas have been preliminarily searched for evidence of possible mass graves before but not excavated.

Stackelbeck said her team is proposing hiring a private consulting firm to develop steps for possible excavations there. The steps could include gathering background information on the sites and what has developed there since 1921 and conducting geological coring and auguring to extract soil samples and assess the land's history.

Then experts can determine possible locations of mass graves in those areas and what to do next.

"With these locations, the mass graves reported are more akin to what we think of in terms of as clandestine, trench-style mass graves," Stackelbeck said. "You have a large trench opened up, and then individuals placed in them, not, according to these accounts, with any kind of container other than perhaps bags or sacks."

The geological work the team is proposing will help its members get a better handle on what they are looking at in those areas and narrow their focus to certain areas within each location.

Stubblefield said they are also proposing expanding the excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the hope of finding the group of 18 men that newspapers from 1921 document as being buried there.

She said they will conduct an onsite forensic analysis and work with an archaeological contracting firm, after a request for proposals, to inspect soil around the area.

"Our intent on this expansion is to target male individuals interred in simple wood caskets," she said, hoping to recover more remains of men with gunshot wounds.

