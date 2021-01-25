U.S. Sen. James Lankford to remain on Race Massacre Centennial Commission

Those same commissioners, though, felt betrayed and worse by Lankford’s attempt to create an “election commission” to mollify Republicans — mostly white — about unsubstantiated election fraud claims perpetuated by then-President Donald Trump.

“We considered the repercussions (the decision) carries,” the statement says. “We understood at the outset that it would not be unanimous. Instead we sought consensus — a well-reasoned decision that all members of the Centennial Commission could support.”

In the end, the decision seemed to be that trying to make up would be better in the long run than breaking up.

"At its core, the Centennial Commission is about reconciliation," said the commission’s statement. "For the purpose of achieving that goal, we must continue to harness our connective tissue — even when we are not in absolute agreement.

"Senator Lankford, despite clear differences (some of them profound), stands on common ground with us in terms of the importance of reconciliation as well as educating all United States citizens about Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, the storied 'Black Wall Street,' including the massacre and its impact on Oklahoma and the nation.”