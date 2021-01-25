U.S. Sen. James Lankford to remain on Race Massacre Centennial Commission

The 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission decided Monday “to extend an olive branch” that allows U.S. Sen. James Lankford to remain a member of the body after several members and others called for him to resign or be removed.
A statement issued Monday afternoon on commission letterhead came at the end of several meetings, described by participants as often tense, involving more than 40 people — many if not most upset by objections Lankford lodged concerning the 2020 presidential election.
Lankford later apologized for, he said, failing to recognize that questioning the election results in cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta could offend Black Oklahomans.
Lankford declined to comment Monday.
Nehemiah Frank, who is not a commission member but has been outspoken in urging Lankford to resign, said he was “disappointed” in the decision.
“He is a white man who essentially won’t be held accountable for attempting to snub Black votes,” Frank said.
Monday’s decision was almost certain to cause hard feelings, no matter which way it went.
Lankford has been more supportive than most statewide officials of initiatives involving Black Tulsans, the centennial and Greenwood, and as such he’s been an ally and envoy at least some members of the commission do not want to lose.
Those same commissioners, though, felt betrayed and worse by Lankford’s attempt to create an “election commission” to mollify Republicans — mostly white — about unsubstantiated election fraud claims perpetuated by then-President Donald Trump.
“We considered the repercussions (the decision) carries,” the statement says. “We understood at the outset that it would not be unanimous. Instead we sought consensus — a well-reasoned decision that all members of the Centennial Commission could support.”
In the end, the decision seemed to be that trying to make up would be better in the long run than breaking up.
"At its core, the Centennial Commission is about reconciliation," said the commission’s statement. "For the purpose of achieving that goal, we must continue to harness our connective tissue — even when we are not in absolute agreement.
"Senator Lankford, despite clear differences (some of them profound), stands on common ground with us in terms of the importance of reconciliation as well as educating all United States citizens about Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, the storied 'Black Wall Street,' including the massacre and its impact on Oklahoma and the nation.”
The situation again highlights the political realities of being a racial and political minority in a state still overwhelmingly white and Republican, especially in leadership.
“It is impossible for a white politician to be held accountable by Black people in Oklahoma, where we make up just 7.8% of the population,” Frank said.
In its statement, the commission said it “believes deeply in racial reconciliation and inter-generational healing. To that end, we must continue to extend an olive branch. It is our inherent duty to show our partners the way.
"For those reasons, we choose not to request Senator Lankford’s removal from the Centennial Commission, but instead, accept his apology and embrace his desire to reaffirm his commitment to help bring vital resources and opportunities to the Greenwood District, Black Tulsans and Black Americans from coast to coast."
The commission oversees activities related to the centennial of the May 31-June 1, 1921, Tulsa Race Massacre, which destroyed Tulsa's Black Greenwood District and resulted in at least 37 and as many as several hundred deaths. A thriving business district and most residences were burned to the ground as thousands were left homeless.
