Two more sets of Oaklawn Cemetery remains exhumed for analysis

Two sets of adult remains were exhumed and taken to an on-site lab for analysis Thursday as the search in Oaklawn Cemetery for unmarked burials linked to Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre continued.

Workers uncovered one adult and one child-size burial Thursday, bringing to 26 the number of graves found since the current excavation began eight days ago in the cemetery’s old “Black potters’ field.”

Three sets of remains, including the two from Thursday, have now been exhumed for examination and possible DNA testing.

Officials said the search team began preparing Thursday evening for heavy rain that is expected to reach the Tulsa area Friday.