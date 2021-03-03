Tulsa reparations efforts part of global movement to address deep-rooted oppression faced by Black citizens

That lawsuit attempts to get around time restrictions by asserting its claims under a public nuisance provision that is not covered by a statute of limitations.

Thirty-five square blocks, most of which is believed to have been owned by Blacks, were destroyed in the 1921 attack on Greenwood. Loss estimates vary but were acknowledged then to have run into many millions of dollars.

Greenwood rebuilt after the massacre and reached its peak following World War II, before going into steep decline in the 1960s. Many blame urban renewal and the construction of the Inner Dispersal Loop’s north leg with all but finishing it off.

A large housing development planned for much of what might be called the 1920s Greenwood area never materialized, and today the biggest share of that land is occupied by Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

Reparations are often thought of in terms of cash payments, but while that is part of the equation, it is not the only element, Williams and Heath said. Official apologies, social reform, education and economic support also are factors.

“The question I always get is, ‘Where’s the check?’” said Williams. “’Where’s the money, and how are you going to distribute it?’