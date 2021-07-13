Tulsa Race Massacre's ongoing health impact, Medicaid expansion, to be focus of upcoming virtual discussion

How the recent expansion of Medicaid in Oklahoma could help with community health disparities that trace back to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be the subject of an upcoming virtual program.

“Medicaid and Health Equity: 100 Years After the Tulsa Race Massacre,” which will include a documentary and panel discussion, is set for noon-1 p.m. Friday, July 23.

The program is being presented by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the ACS’ advocacy affiliate.

Panel participants will include Dr. Jabraan Pasha, assistant dean of student affairs at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine; Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper; Kristi Williams, Real Black Wall Street Tour co-owner; and Lance Barbour, Cancer Action Network senior state and local campaigns manager.

Matt Glanville, Oklahoma government relations director for the Cancer Action Network and the event’s moderator, said that with the recent commemoration of the massacre’s centennial and the expansion of Medicaid, the timing is right for the program topic.