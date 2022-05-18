Tulsa Race Massacre survivors receive $1 million from nonprofit

The three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre will share a $1 million donation provided by a New York-based nonprofit organization as an act of generosity in the 101-year battle for justice in Greenwood.

"We know the difference between generosity and justice, and today we're experiencing generosity," said state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "This has nothing to do with reparations; this has to do with a man's heart."

The million-dollar gift will be divided among 108-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle and 101-year-old Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis.

Fletcher's grandson Ike Howard spoke on behalf of the survivors.

"Uncle Red said, 'I told you a change is gonna come!'" said Howard. "Mother Fletcher was trying to act like she wasn't crying, and Mother Randle was like, 'God is so good.'"

The survivors are still seeking reparations, and recently their public nuisance lawsuit was given the green light to move forward in court. And it was made clear by Goodwin that the nonprofit's donation was a gift, not reparations.

"This is quite simply all about the spirit of the ancestors and those that are still with us, and by God's grace we are able to show them some love," Goodwin said.

The Business for Good Foundation was represented Wednesday in Tulsa by its co-founder Ed Mitzen, who said the donation was spurred by a Washington Post article by Oklahoma native documentarian DeNeen L. Brown.

"The more the business community can build relationships with people in underserved communities, there's a wonderful opportunity to use business to help raise everybody up," Mitzen said.

He lives four hours from Buffalo, New York, and that when he heard that a white gunman had killed 10 black shoppers and employees at a supermarket there — a case investigators are considering a hate crime — he had a feeling of hopelessness until he was reminded of the Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and their perseverance.

"I was reminded of these three amazing people and how they have never given up; they have continued to fight for what's right," Mitzen said.

"We feel incredibly humbled and honored to be in a position to help out a little bit, and we hope that this will inspire other people to step up, either here or in their communities and spread some love."

After Mitzen read about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, he sought help reaching out to them and was connected to Goodwin, who represents the historic Greenwood district in the state House of Representatives.

With help from a Tulsa nonprofit, Goodwin set up a meeting with the Mitzens and the survivors. The S.T.E.P.S. Foundation — Serving To Empower People Successfully — previously had championed fundraising efforts on behalf of the survivors and facilitated the donation.

"We're just truly blessed to be entrusted with conveying this kind of gift to these recipients," said Cindy Driver, co-founder of S.T.E.P.S.

