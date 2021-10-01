Tulsa Race Massacre survivors have day in court as judge weighs whether their case will go to trial

The fate of three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' lawsuit against the city remains in the hands of a judge after they and their attorneys spent about six hours in court this week arguing over whether the case should go to trial.

Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis filed suit last year against the city, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa Development Authority, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Tulsa County.

Their complaint contends that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — which the three each said they remember firsthand — created a public nuisance that continues today, particularly for Black Tulsans, and which needs abatement.

"We would like to see those who are responsible for the massacre unequivocally state their responsibility, that they did this, that it was wrong and that these are the steps specifically they're going to implement to rebuild and abate the nuisance," attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who represents the survivors, said after the hearing.

"Not make excuses. Not say 'You can't be held responsible for what other people did 100 years ago.' Specifically say: 'We did this. It was wrong. This is how we're going to fix it.'"