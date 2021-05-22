Tulsa Race Massacre: Struggle for reparations from 1921 massacre continue, and so do the disagreements

Last week's appearance of Tulsa-based reparations advocates before a congressional committee was the latest episode in a long-running discussion about who owes what to whom from the 1921 Race Massacre.

Just the word reparations — the making of amends — can stir emotions, and even those who favor them for harm inflicted by the massacre disagree on how best to make those amends all these years later.

Some give high priority to direct payments to the few remaining survivors and the families of those affected by the massacre. Others think this impractical and perhaps not even the most equitable outcome at this point.

They speak more in terms of community-based answers to discrepancies in household wealth and well-being, policing and education.

These differences on reparations seem to be less about one or the other and more about disagreements on what is more likely to succeed, both politically and economically.

"The questions to ask are 'What's appropriate?' and 'What's more likely to succeed?'" said Hannibal Johnson, a Tulsa lawyer, historian and author who is working with the Greenwood Rising history center scheduled for opening in a few weeks.