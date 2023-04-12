Officials on Wednesday announced a "major scientific breakthrough" in the DNA investigation related to the search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves.

Of the 22 sets of remains exhumed at Oaklawn Cemetery near downtown Tulsa, six of those yielded DNA profiles that can be traced to relatives living today, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced during a news conference.

"We do not believe a match of this type has ever been achieved before in American history," Bynum said.

Bynum said Intermountain Forensics, based in Salt Lake City, has flagged specific surnames and specific counties where relatives may be found.

"We do not know for certain that these relatives are direct descendants or whether they are the remains of massacre victims," Bynum said. "We know these remains share DNA with people living in America today."

Those who see their last name among those flagged and have a family history in Tulsa are asked to reach out to the investigative team at Tulsa1921DNA.org or email idteam@tulsa1921dna.org.

"You can help our community take an important step toward the truth," Bynum said.

Bynum announced that the city has received a $1 million grant to continue efforts on victim advocacy, genealogical research, curriculum development and forensic genealogy training for stakeholders. He added that more geophysical work is expected at the city's Oaklawn Cemetery, as well as at some other sites, including an area referred to as the Canes east of Newblock Park near the Arkansas River.

"This information we have received today is absolutely historical," Tulsa Race Massacre descendant Brenda Alford said Wednesday.

"I know my grandparents could never have imagined this point in time" when the community is not only talking about the massacre but also committing to the search for victims, she said.

Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics said the company's team, trained to be impartial, actually has an emotional investment in this investigation.

"We are putting our hearts and souls into it and will continue to work meticulously to leave no stone left unturned," Hellwig said Wednesday in Tulsa.

According to Hellwig, even if the six individuals do not turn out to be victims of the 1921 Race Massacre, "it will still be impactful to the investigation" and help them determine their next steps.

The investigation now turns to forensic genealogy, Hellwig said. Most of the names identified would have been living in the late 1800s or early 1900s in the areas identified.

"They don't need to be living there now," said Alison Wilde with Intermountain Forensics.

Some of the relatives who have been identified through the DNA investigation are "relatively young," she said, which can help the team reach out and make contact.

"We have people we're very excited to reach out to," Wilde said of the 12 to 15 relatives identified, adding that they might never have known their families' connection to Tulsa.

The best way to help, for those who think they're connected, is to participate in the team's DNA investigation. Online genealogy profiles won't help, Wilde said, so folks are asked to take an extra step so the Intermountain Forensics team can access the information.

Hundreds of people have already submitted their information in advance of Wednesday's announcement, so the team "will not lose sight" of what's already been provided, Wilde said.

Individuals who voluntarily share independent DNA tests with GEDmatch or Family Tree DNA, whether as part of this investigation or otherwise, will have the six genetic profiles (and any others produced from the investigation in the future) compared to their own, a news release states.

Bynum added that those who prefer not to upload a DNA profile may still be valuable to the investigative team if they are able to share their families' oral history.

The team is continuing its analysis of 10 more sets of remains found in 2021 and 2022 excavations and exhumations, the release states.

Surnames identified through DNA investigation

Anyone whose family tree includes the surnames in the location of interest for unknown burials is asked to contact the Intermountain Forensics team.

The team has stressed that those who may share one of the surnames and/or location of interest may not be directly tied to the burial itself or to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Male decedent with relatives in Coweta County area of Georgia (surnames: Scott, Huntley, Daniel, Meriwether, Sims, Bohannon) and Austin County, Texas (surnames: Benjamin, Willis)

Female decedent with relatives in LeFlore County area of Mississippi (surnames: Maggett), in Union Parish area of Louisiana (surnames: Strong, McGee), and in Oklahoma during Indian Territory era (surnames: Still)

Male decedent with relatives in Sabine Parish area of Louisiana (surnames: Holden, Larrimore) and Rapides Parish area of Louisiana (surnames: Luckett, Mayre)

Male decedent with relatives in Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma during Indian Territory era and early 1900s (surnames: Smith, Davis, Rentie)

"As the genealogy team reaches out to DNA relatives, more information will help build the family trees associated with the unknown burials at Oaklawn," a news release states.

November 2022 video: Forensic anthropologist discusses implications of DNA analysis connected to search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves

Timeline: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tulsa in 1921: 'Oil Capital of the World' Tulsa's 1921 demographics Tulsa and Greenwood Modern Tulsa began in 1882 Glenn Pool oil field World War I creates petroleum demand T.D Evans elected Tulsa mayor Mary Seaman Tulsa law enforcement Race issues in Tulsa and Oklahoma Greenwood: Home to doctors, lawyers, teachers and exceptional schools Drexel Building “Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in Elevator” Tulsa Tribune NAACP and The Black Dispatch 'We are going to lynch that negro' Rising tension Oklahoma National Guard 'All hell broke loose' Seeking National Guard assistance Guardsmen come under fire from both sides At dawn 'And the invasion of the negro district began' Greenwood's destruction 'They joined in with the hoodlums in shooting at good citizens’ homes' Complaints of khaki clothes 'Even women with shopping bags would come in' Dr. A.C. Jackson Oklahoma Gov. J.B.A. Robertson declares martial law Detainees subject to harassment and humiliation Fairgrounds camp houses up to 5,000 True death toll will probably never be known 37 death certificates Unsuccessful search Conspiracy and cover-up? Ku Klux Klan rally Most insurance claims denied Few landmarks associated with massacre remain Statute of limitations runs out Original indictment of participants dismissed in 2007 'Before They Die' documentary premieres in October 2008 Documentary shows survivors' struggle for reparations from 1921 massacre October 2008: Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor apologizes 'I hope we get there very soon.' February 2017: Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission announced June 2018: Tulsa Public Schools teachers learn why race massacre is more accurate term May 2019: Oklahoma state budget bill includes $1.5 million for Tulsa race massacre centennial May 2019: Mayor G.T. Bynum sets 1921 Tulsa race massacre graves investigation into motion May 2019: $9 million renovation and expansion of Greenwood Cultural Center announced May 2019: Tulsa Regional Chamber to release 1921 minutes June 2019: 'Signs of gentrification': Greenwood community worries residents being pushed out, history disrespected September 2019: New book, 'Tulsa 1921,' is product of years of research into Tulsa Race Massacre October 2019: Mass graves search begins June 2021: President Joe Biden visits Tulsa on 100th anniversary Why the Tulsa World uses "race massacre" now instead of "race riot" Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library Race Massacre: Tulsa Regional Chamber apologizes