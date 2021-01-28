Tulsa Race Massacre graves committee to review reburial options

To rebury remains in a cemetery other than Oaklawn or to have private property converted for use as a cemetery would be a lengthier, more complicated process, city officials said.

Project archeologists uncovered at least 12 sets of remains at Oaklawn in October and evidence of three more possible coffins. The remains were covered back up until a legally authorized exhumation can be arranged.

Whether the burials are associated with the 1921 massacre is not certain. But researchers think it is likely, given the manner of burial and records indicating that 18 Black men killed in the massacre were buried in the general location being searched.

After remains found at Oaklawn are exhumed, they will undergo DNA testing to attempt to identify them and find next of kin.

Project officials want to get the reburial plan done so they can proceed with the next phase of the work this summer.

“We're actually looking at needing to add an additional 10 archeologists and some other people to the team to do this next excavation," Tulsa Deputy Mayor Amy Brown said. "If we are able to start this summer in June, when academic institutions are on their summer break, our personnel availability is a lot different than if we miss the window of opportunity.”