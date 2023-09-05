Researchers returned to Oaklawn Cemetery on Tuesday as their ongoing search for unmarked Tulsa Race Massacre burials led them to an area that may correspond to what is known as the Clyde Eddy site.
"I'm so hesitant to call it that," State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a Tuesday morning press conference, while acknowledging a rough correlation to previous descriptions.
Stackelbeck said the new location is a "couple hundred meters" east of the most recent excavations in Oaklawn's section 20, which is generally referred to as the Black pauper's field.
The current site is also in Section 20, but close to Section 19, which is known as the white pauper's field. That may be significant because that's where Clyde Eddy told researchers in the late 1990s that, as a boy, he had seen bodies in packing crates and men digging a trench.
People are also reading…
The exact location of this site has puzzled researchers for nearly 25 years. Not even Eddy, who died in 2008, could say for certain exactly where it was.
At the time, subsurface scanning indicated an anomaly that archaeologists planned to excavate in early 2000. The dig was abruptly canceled after city officials found records of burials in that location.
Many of the graves in sections 19 and 20 are no longer marked or never were. Stackelbeck said the current location was chosen because of a test excavation that revealed bricks that seem to outline several individual grave sites about a foot below the surface.
The location was identified with the help of subsurface radar, Stackelbeck said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum launched the search for unmarked burials from the massacre in 2018, with the first excavations in 2020. Some 22 sets of remains exhumed from the the Black pauper's section have been identified for further study and DNA testing.
One of the 22 was found with a bullet wound to the head and the bullet itself.
None of the 22 have been definitively tied to the massacre.
The pace of the search and the lack of definite results have caused criticism of the project, but Bynum said Tuesday he remains committed to it.
"The challenge, as I've said before, is not that we're trying to find a needle in a haystack," Bynum said. "It's that we're trying to find a needle in a pile of needles. We're trying to find people who were murdered and buried in a cemetery with people who died of natural causes and were buried in the same place. And we're trying to find people who were murdered more than 100 years ago and were buried without the intent of being found.
"This requires persistence," he said. "It requires persistence on behalf of the citizens of Tulsa to follow this investigation wherever it leads. It requires persistence on the part of the descendants. It requires persistence on behalf of the technical experts."
Stackelbeck and Bynum tried to tamp down the sort of overheated expectations that accompanied the project's first, fruitless excavation in Oaklawn three years ago.
"We just need to take this one step at a time. It is a complex investigation. It is very challenging. We can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We have to just put one step in front of the other."
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…