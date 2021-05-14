 Skip to main content
Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission formally severs ties with Gov. Kevin Stitt
Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission formally severs ties with Gov. Kevin Stitt

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Wednesday and agreed through consensus to part ways with Gov. Stitt," the commission said in a statement issued through its publicist. "No elected officials, nor representatives of elected officials, were involved in this decision.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has formally severed ties with Gov. Kevin Stitt, it confirmed Friday.

Many commission members, and especially many of the most active members, are angry about legislation Stitt signed last week dealing with the way race, racism and diversity are taught in public schools, colleges and universities.

"While the Commission is disheartened to part ways with Governor Stitt, we are thankful for the things accomplished together. The Commission remains focused on lifting up the story of Black Wall Street and commemorating the Centennial."

Stitt's office said his membership on the commission had been "purely ceremonial."

“It is disappointing to see an organization of such importance spend so much effort to sow division based on falsehoods and political rhetoric two weeks before the centennial and a month before the commission is scheduled to sunset," read a statement from Stitt's office.

“The governor and first lady will continue to support the revitalization of the Greenwood District, honest conversations about racial reconciliation and pathways of hope in Oklahoma.”

The split developed over House Bill 1775, which proponents say is intended to prevent the teaching that one race is superior to another. More specifically, it is concerned that white children will be taught they are inherently racist.

Proponents say it will not interfere with teaching about such things as the race massacre, its causes and its effects.

Opponents say the new law sends a dangerous message and is intended to intimidate educators and encourage resistance to controversial topics.

Video from May 7, 2021. Gov. Kevin Stitt says that "We can, and should, teach this history without labeling a young child as an ‘oppressor’ or requiring he or she feel guilt or shame based on their race or sex."

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

