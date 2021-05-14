Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission formally severs ties with Gov. Kevin Stitt

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has formally severed ties with Gov. Kevin Stitt, it confirmed Friday.

Many commission members, and especially many of the most active members, are angry about legislation Stitt signed last week dealing with the way race, racism and diversity are taught in public schools, colleges and universities.

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Wednesday and agreed through consensus to part ways with Gov. Stitt," the commission said in a statement issued through its publicist. "No elected officials, nor representatives of elected officials, were involved in this decision.

"While the Commission is disheartened to part ways with Governor Stitt, we are thankful for the things accomplished together. The Commission remains focused on lifting up the story of Black Wall Street and commemorating the Centennial."

Stitt's office said his membership on the commission had been "purely ceremonial."

“It is disappointing to see an organization of such importance spend so much effort to sow division based on falsehoods and political rhetoric two weeks before the centennial and a month before the commission is scheduled to sunset," read a statement from Stitt's office.