Tulsa Public Schools to launch new 1921 Race Massacre curriculum

Among the resources students will have access to thanks to the Greenwood Cultural Center is an educational version of “Minecraft” set on Black Wall Street in 1920. While in the game, students will get to interact with computerized versions of the area’s actual residents, businesses and their owners from that time period.

Akela Leach is a fifth grade teacher at Lanier Elementary School and one of the teachers helping write the lesson plans. An alumna of TPS, she said she learned very little about the massacre growing up and what she did learn at school was focused squarely on the actual event itself with no attention paid to the other aspects, such as the rebuilding efforts.

“We don’t want students to just learn the same story over and over and over,” Leach said. “We’re looking at it from the perspective of standards for their grade level. For example, third grade talks about community, so they look at Greenwood as a community. In fourth grade, they learn more about different buildings, so that may mean talking about Vernon AME Church.

“It’s not repetitive. It’s looking at it from different angles.”

