Tulsa Public Schools to launch new 1921 Race Massacre curriculum
Tulsa Public Schools will soon be incorporating different topics connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre into its curriculum calendar across all grades.

Starting in May, classrooms around the district in third grade and up will start blending in lesson plans about the 1921 event, its causes and its long-term impact into their social studies classes. Related lesson plans are also in development for kindergarten, first and second grades to be introduced in the future.

“State standards only require us to cover it in Oklahoma history and U.S. history,” TPS Social Studies Content Manager Amanda Solivan said. “We wanted to think about how could we integrate learning about the Greenwood District and the Tulsa Race Massacre in kindergarten through 12th grade in a way that will increase in complexity as the students get older.”

Developed by a team of TPS teachers representing multiple grade levels and campuses, the curriculum will incorporate resources and feedback from multiple partners, including the Greenwood Cultural Center, while using a local angle to meet state instructional requirements.

For early elementary students, those lesson plans could include introducing the Greenwood District as an example of a community or as a way to develop map reading skills. For the district’s sixth grade students, a lesson on gentrification would focus on the Greenwood neighborhood rather than on a community in a far-flung city.

Among the resources students will have access to thanks to the Greenwood Cultural Center is an educational version of “Minecraft” set on Black Wall Street in 1920. While in the game, students will get to interact with computerized versions of the area’s actual residents, businesses and their owners from that time period.

Akela Leach is a fifth grade teacher at Lanier Elementary School and one of the teachers helping write the lesson plans. An alumna of TPS, she said she learned very little about the massacre growing up and what she did learn at school was focused squarely on the actual event itself with no attention paid to the other aspects, such as the rebuilding efforts.

“We don’t want students to just learn the same story over and over and over,” Leach said. “We’re looking at it from the perspective of standards for their grade level. For example, third grade talks about community, so they look at Greenwood as a community. In fourth grade, they learn more about different buildings, so that may mean talking about Vernon AME Church.

“It’s not repetitive. It’s looking at it from different angles.”

For the older students, one of those different angles is research and discussion about reparations. Emily Harris, a ninth grade government teacher at Rogers Early College High School and part of the team writing the lesson plans, said the topic is a way to introduce the different avenues available through the three branches of government to address an issue, such as a lawsuit, legislation or an executive order.

“It is important to me as an educator that I’m teaching lessons that are culturally relevant to my students,” Harris said. “In order to do that justice, I have to not only look at the Tulsa Race Massacre as a historical event that students need to memorize the facts about, but they need to investigate why it happened and how the impact of the event is still felt in this community today.”

The lesson plans also include support resources for families, students and teachers who may be wrestling with material that is either relatively unknown or all too familiar through stories handed down over generations. For Rogers Early College Middle School teacher Jennifer Lowther, another member of the team developing the curriculum, providing those supports are a critical component in order for the lessons – and the inevitable conversations they generate — to have a lasting impact on TPS students.

“This is what education is: these hard conversations and hard history that many of the adults are not equipped to deal with,” she said. “We don’t know how to deal with them, so many of us can’t fathom that students can. With the right education, they’re learning it better than we ever did.”

