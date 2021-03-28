 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa in 1921: Pride before the fall
100 years later: The Tulsa Race Massacre

Tulsa in 1921: Pride before the fall

{{featured_button_text}}
Greenwood 1921

The intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street is shown prior to the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.

 Courtesy of the Tulsa Historical Society

Related content links

Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre, chapter four: The story that set Tulsa ablaze

Tulsa called itself the Magic City. The Coming Metropolis of the Southwest. The Capitol of the Greater Mid-Continent Oilfield.

By that spring of 1921, Tulsa had grown from a dusty town of a few thousand two decades earlier to a city of 75,000. That may have barely put it in the nation’s largest 100 municipalities, but for a place that a bare 15 years before didn’t have a single paved street, Tulsa was punching above its weight.

Untold millions of dollars had passed through Tulsa since the discovery of the Glenn Pool in late 1905, and millions more had stayed. The pipelines, refineries, foundries, railroads, hotels and banks that brought in the Cushing Field and the vast Osages reserves, and that powered Allied forces during the Great War — World War I — were all in Tulsa, or connected to it in some way.

Some of that money found its way into the pockets of a growing and entrepreneurial Black population largely sequestered in the northeast corner of the city.

Known to its residents as Greenwood — for Greenwood Avenue, its main north-south thoroughfare — or Black Wall Street, the district was a beehive of activity: stores, hotels, schools, skilled tradesmen, builders, a professional class.

Greenwood residents sometimes complained about their neighborhood’s unpaved streets, poor-to-nonexistent sanitation and uneven policing, but they treasured it as an oasis in a time and place in which African Americans’ rights and opportunities were tightly limited.

“On leaving the Frisco Station, going north to Archer Street, one could see nothing but negro business places,” wrote Mary Jones Parrish, a young mother and entrepreneur. “Going east on Archer for two or more blocks, there you would behold Greenwood Avenue, the Negro’s Wall Street.

“Every face,” Parrish wrote, “seemed to wear a happy smile.”

It would be argued, apparently with some justification, that not all of that activity was legal. But the newspapers of the day suggest this was no different than in the rest of Tulsa, where police regularly raided rooming houses, cheap hotels, gambling dens and “unlicensed pharmacies.”

Nevertheless, Tulsa was fairly bursting with enthusiasm and pride in the spring of 1921. But pride goeth before a fall, to paraphrase Proverbs, and Tulsa was in for a big one.

If the war had been an economic boon, for Tulsa and the rest of the nation, peace was proving to be a disaster. Commodity prices, for everything from grain to petroleum, plummeted. Unemployed men, many of them returning veterans, roamed the countryside and hung out on street corners.

According to newspaper stories of the time, cotton rotted in the fields because farmers couldn’t afford to pick it. Wages fell as much as 25%. In a nation of 108 million people, 3.5 million fewer were employed at the end of 1920 than a year earlier.

In Tulsa, the value of building permits fell 30% in one year. Throughout the late winter and spring of 1921, workers and employers clashed over pay. In April, employees of an Okmulgee glass plant walked out after their wages were summarily slashed 60%.

Two months earlier, in February 1921, two social workers had delivered a scathing report on the living conditions of Tulsa’s poor and working classes.

“We have heard it said several times that Tulsa has no slums,” they wrote to a committee formed to assess the city’s social problems. “As a matter of fact, Tulsa has an acute slum problem.

“In and around the city lie ragged spots of wretched housings where people live in any kind of miserable shelter, without sewers, water supply or garbage collection, many people crowded together in a shack or tent with no possibility of decent privacy and with no sanitary protection.”

Shortly after, realtor C.H. Terwilliger told colleagues that 15,000 people in the city’s northeast quadrant — which would have included Greenwood — did not have sanitary sewers.

By May, the city was on edge. Oklahoma Attorney General S.P. Freeling launched an investigation of the Tulsa Police Department amid charges an auto theft ring was operating out of the TPD’s auto theft detail, and that little effort was being made to control vice and crime.

Law officers were poorly trained and at least as poorly equipped. A police officer was fired and then rehired after punching the Rev. Rolfe Crum, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, following a traffic stop. Police had shot up an Elks Lodge dance while apprehending two thieves, and 50 rounds had been expended in a rooming house shootout on East First Street.

According to Tulsa’s city engineer, the TPD lacked even one fully functional automobile.

The Tulsa Star reported that one of the city’s Black officers, Staley Webb, was fired for complaining about white officer’s abuse of African Americans.

Webb’s claims seem to have been substantiated by a subsequent Star report that five white officers were dismissed for “high-handed treatment” of Blacks.

In Tulsa and elsewhere, African Americans were refusing to accept their second-class status. Perhaps, as many have asserted, it was the war — a war many of them had served in “to make the world safe for Democracy,” President Woodrow Wilson had put it. In any event, African Americans were claiming their rights to an extent not seen since the end of Reconstruction.

Whites — some of them, anyway — reacted violently. In Chicago and a remote settlement in Arkansas’ Mississippi Delta, in Washington, D.C., and small towns from Alabama to Oklahoma, retribution was visited on individuals and communities that dared test racial boundaries.

In Tulsa, it arrived the spring of 1921.

On May 12, 1921, a brief item in the Tulsa Tribune noted that an elderly Black couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Irge, had been fined $10 for refusing to sit in the back of a street car.

The incident, predating Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott by 35 years, seems to have attracted little attention.

But 2½ weeks later, when a young black man known as Dick Rowland was arrested for allegedly trying to press himself on a white elevator operator, and a company of armed black men went to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protect him, the city’s carefully cultivated reputation went up in flames, consumed by the same fires that destroyed Greenwood.

Featured video:

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News