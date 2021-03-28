Tulsa in 1921: Pride before the fall

Tulsa called itself the Magic City. The Coming Metropolis of the Southwest. The Capitol of the Greater Mid-Continent Oilfield.

By that spring of 1921, Tulsa had grown from a dusty town of a few thousand two decades earlier to a city of 75,000. That may have barely put it in the nation’s largest 100 municipalities, but for a place that a bare 15 years before didn’t have a single paved street, Tulsa was punching above its weight.

Untold millions of dollars had passed through Tulsa since the discovery of the Glenn Pool in late 1905, and millions more had stayed. The pipelines, refineries, foundries, railroads, hotels and banks that brought in the Cushing Field and the vast Osages reserves, and that powered Allied forces during the Great War — World War I — were all in Tulsa, or connected to it in some way.

Some of that money found its way into the pockets of a growing and entrepreneurial Black population largely sequestered in the northeast corner of the city.

Known to its residents as Greenwood — for Greenwood Avenue, its main north-south thoroughfare — or Black Wall Street, the district was a beehive of activity: stores, hotels, schools, skilled tradesmen, builders, a professional class.