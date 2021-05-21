Tickets for Remember & Rise 'sell out'​ within 30 minutes

On Thursday, officials revealed that actor Hill Harper and spoken word poet Brandon Leake will also be among the special guests, with Harper serving as event emcee.

“Hill Harper and Brandon Leake are both stellar artists who will help deliver our message of healing and unity for our entire community,” said Phil Armstrong, project director of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

“With the centennial anniversary approaching, hearts around our city, state and country are yearning for messages of hope. The Remember & Rise event will be the start of a movement, equal parts relief and revival.”

Harper, currently one of the stars of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” is also a humanitarian, best-selling author and entrepreneur. He is founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentoring, scholarship and grant programs.

Leake, who was the Season 15 winner of America’s Got Talent, has performed his poetry worldwide. An artistic educator and motivational speaker, he is also the founder and CEO of Called to Move, an organization that aids youth through poetry.

Tickets to the event are free, but will be required for entry.