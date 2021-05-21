 Skip to main content
Tickets for Remember & Rise 'sell out'​ within 30 minutes
UPDATE: All tickets for Tulsa’s Remember & Rise event were claimed within 30 minutes of becoming available online at midnight, officials said Friday morning.

The free tickets, which will be required for entry to the May 31 event, became available at 12 a.m. Friday, and were gone by 12:27. Organizers added, however, that the event will be broadcast and there will be plenty of opportunities to stream it live.

It was previously​ announced that event capacity would be 6,000, with distancing and other COVID precautions being observed.

Below is an earlier version of this story with details of added guests for the event.

With free tickets available online starting Friday, Tulsa’s Remember & Rise commemoration marking the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is adding a few more special guests to its growing lineup.

Organizers previously announced that singer-songwriter John Legend will headline the event, scheduled for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at ONEOK Field, with political activist Stacey Abrams serving as keynote speaker.

On Thursday, officials revealed that actor Hill Harper and spoken word poet Brandon Leake will also be among the special guests, with Harper serving as event emcee.

“Hill Harper and Brandon Leake are both stellar artists who will help deliver our message of healing and unity for our entire community,” said Phil Armstrong, project director of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

“With the centennial anniversary approaching, hearts around our city, state and country are yearning for messages of hope. The Remember & Rise event will be the start of a movement, equal parts relief and revival.”

Harper, currently one of the stars of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” is also a humanitarian, best-selling author and entrepreneur. He is founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentoring, scholarship and grant programs.

Leake, who was the Season 15 winner of America’s Got Talent, has performed his poetry worldwide. An artistic educator and motivational speaker, he is also the founder and CEO of Called to Move, an organization that aids youth through poetry.

Tickets to the event are free, but will be required for entry.

They become available online starting this Friday at tulsa2021.org.

On May 31, the gates at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., will open at noon, with artists and speakers to appear throughout the afternoon leading up to the formal program.

Legend and Abrams will be part of the formal program from 4-6 p.m.

More musical performances will follow, then at 10:30 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held on the streets of the Greenwood District to commemorate the beginning of the Race Massacre.

Additional speakers and performers will include Damon Lindehof, producer of HBO’s “The Watchmen”; Centennial Commission members Sen. Kevin Matthews, Phil Armstrong and Hannibal B. Johnson; Tony Mason; Eldredge Jackson; Greenwood Art Project lead artists Rick Lowe and William Cordova. Video presentations from national leaders will include former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

COVID precautions will be observed at the event.

That includes masks, which will be required for all attendees due to limited social distancing capability. A temperature screening will be required for entrance at the gate.

Officials said event capacity will allow for 6,000 attendees.

Additional requirements will be detailed on the commission website at tulsa2021.org.

Remember & Rise

Memorial Day

Noon - Gates open

4-6 p.m. - Formal program with John Legend and Stacey Abrams

6-8 p.m. - Post-event concert

9 p.m. - Candle distribution begins, corner of Greenwood and Archer

10:30 p.m. - Candlelight vigil

Admission:

Tickets are required but are free. They will be available starting Friday, May 21. Registration to secure tickets will be offered online through tulsa2021.org. Event capacity is 6,000.

