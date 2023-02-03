In addition to the 26 students who represent various Tulsa-area high schools, the Thunder Fellows after-school program now involves five college students: two from Tulsa Community College, one from Langston University, one from the University of Tulsa and one from Oral Roberts University.

A free program for Black students, the Thunder Fellows was founded by the Oklahoma City Thunder and CAA Sports (the sports division of the Creative Artists Agency).

From Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s 2020 tour of the Tulsa Race Massacre site came the inspiration to launch the Thunder Fellows program. Presti explained that he and the Thunder organization are striving to “help close the opportunity gap” for Tulsa’s Black students.

A Thunder representative told the Tulsa World that the Thunder Fellows recently received a second grant from the National Basketball Association. With a downtown space near ONEOK Field, the Thunder Fellows students are presented with a data-and-analytics curriculum and hands-on experiences that could result in careers in the sports, entertainment or tech industries.

TU and the Thunder Fellows program have partnered on a scholarship program. Beginning this year, TU’s Collins College of Business will provide an annual full-tuition, four-year scholarship for each of two Thunder Fellows students who are graduating high school seniors.

To be considered for the TU scholarship, students must complete the Thunder Fellows program, graduate from high school, be admitted to TU and pursue an undergraduate business degree. The Thunder reports that each of the scholarships has a value of $45,000 a year and $180,000 over the life of the scholarship.

Nine current Thunder Fellows students qualify to apply for this year’s TU scholarships. The two recipients will be determined in May.

Last year, a “Seeds of Greenwood” documentary on the inaugural Thunder Fellows cohort was produced by the Oklahoma City Thunder’s media team. It was screened at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema in June and will be shown during the South by Southwest Education Conference, scheduled for March 6-9 in Austin, Texas.

Crossover Prep Academy sophomore Reece Robinson had a prominent role in the “Seeds of Greenwood” film. In November, he and Thunder Fellows classmate Nzinga Collins (a Booker T. Washington sophomore) were with Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches for a tour of the White House in Washington, D.C.