Three more child-sized burials unearthed at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery

A day after the discovery of four unmarked burials brought the number within the past week to 21, three child-size burials were unearthed in the city’s search for potential victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery.

On Friday, 12 adult burials were encountered in the new excavation, and five more were found Saturday. Four more unmarked burials, including two described as “child-sized,” were uncovered Tuesday.

Now, with the discovery of three additional child-size graves on Wednesday, 24 burials have been found at the city-owned cemetery within the week.

That’s in addition to the 19 sets of remains that were exhumed last year and then reinterred after examination.

The city said in a press release Wednesday that “work continues with hand excavation of four burials.” One set of remains from that group, “which was buried in a simple coffin, was exhumed this afternoon and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.”

The release also states that “experts continue to be narrowly focused on which (of the newly found) graves will be exhumed and no child-size burials will be exhumed.”

The city also noted that crews were working strategically on Wednesday with the anticipation of rain on Friday.