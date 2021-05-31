The Rev. Jesse Jackson, other faith, political leaders, help dedicate Prayer Wall for Racial Healing at Vernon AME Church

Representatives of the Islamic and Buddhist communities participated, as well.

The Rev. William J. Barber, a minister and national political activist, used the occasion to affirm his support for survivors and descendants of the massacre and the ongoing push to secure reparations.

“The blood is still speaking,” he said. “You can kill the people, but you cannot kill the voice of their blood. And the blood can’t rest until reparations come. You can’t cover over the blood by trying to make a tourist event out of a tragedy.”

Barber added: “The only way we can honor those that were killed and murdered is we must be more powerful than even they were — so that nothing like this ever happens again in public policy or in public violence.”

Joining the clergy were a trio of national lawmakers in town for the centennial.

They included U.S. Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Barbara Lee of California, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, along with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, also of Delaware.