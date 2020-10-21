Ten coffins found in trench at Oaklawn Cemetery

Ten badly decayed coffins apparently laid in pairs in a trench have been found in Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said Wednesday.

A research team searching for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre said the discovery is consistent with reports that 18 Black men killed on May 31-June 1, 1921, were buried in Oaklawn.

Officials said it is too soon to know for certain if the burials are connected to the massacre — and it might be awhile before they do know.

That's because the coffins and what little the researchers have seen of the remains inside are in such poor condition they can't be fully examined without being removed, and removal requires some legal work and careful planning.

"When you go to remove something like this, you only get one chance," said forensic anthropologist Phoebe Satterfield in commenting on the fragility of the find.

Another factor is weather. With cold, wet weather moving in, the research team intends to document the discovery the best it can and then cover it back up until the remains can be exhumed.

The team also plans to further explore the area in the southwest corner of the cemetery for further burials.