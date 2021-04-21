TCC to host three-day virtual series on Greenwood, Race Massacre

Beginning Wednesday, Tulsa Community College will host TCC Remembers Greenwood, a three-day series of virtual discussions related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and historic Greenwood District.

Part of TCC’s yearlong commemoration of the massacre centennial, each daily event will begin at 1 p.m. and feature an hourlong virtual program led by scholars, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Schedule:

1 p.m. Wednesday: Greenwood Rising. Topics: the Race Massacre Commission report, the origins of Greenwood, and Oaklawn Cemetery discussion

1 p.m. Thursday: Churches of Greenwood: Topics: history of Vernon AME Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church

1 p.m. Friday: Remembering Greenwood: Topics: Greenwood Cultural Center and John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park

Dewayne Dickens, TCC director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said the series “focuses on the people and places of Black Wall Street — the lives lost, the property destroyed and the symbols of dreams, creativity, and entrepreneurship of the people from this historic district that embody their resilience to rise again.”