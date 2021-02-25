Story of Greenwood's resilience, how it can 'inspire the world,' sets the tone for diversity conference

The museum, still under construction but expected to be dedicated during the commemoration, will tell the bigger story of Black experience in Oklahoma and show how the 1921 massacre was not isolated in time, he said.

And it won’t stop with the events of that year.

“What many people who come here don’t realize is this community rallied and rebuilt itself,” Armstrong said.

“Some people think that time stood still in 1921. But Greenwood was actually made bigger and better economically, almost twice the size in the 1940s. And that’s the part that people are just amazed about.”

The museum will share “the amazing, amazing story of this community that can inspire the world.”

“We’re really on our way,” he added of progress on Greenwood Rising, which is expected to open to the public later in June.

“The construction crews have been absolutely phenomenal. And we’re so excited that we’ve been able to hire many African American and minority construction firms throughout the state of Oklahoma and Tulsa. (African Americans) have been involved in every aspect of this.”